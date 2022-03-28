N. Korea's Kim vows to develop more powerful means of attack

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HYUNG-JIN KIM
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kim Jong-un
    General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and 3rd Supreme leader of North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Monday leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to develop more powerful means of attack, days after the country's first intercontinental ballistic missile launch in more than four years.

The statement suggests North Korea might perform additional launches or even test a nuclear device soon as it pushes to modernize its arsenal and increase pressure on the Biden administration while nuclear diplomacy remains stalled. Last Thursday, the North performed its 12th round of weapons tests this year, launching the newly developed, long-range Hwasong-17, which analysts say was designed to reach anywhere in the U.S. mainland.

During a photo session with scientists and others involved in the Hwasong-17 test, Kim expressed a resolve to build up the country’s attack capability to cope with threats, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

“Only when one is equipped with the formidable striking capabilities, overwhelming military power that cannot be stopped by anyone, one can prevent a war, guarantee the security of the country and contain and put under control all threats and blackmails by the imperialists,” KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

Kim said North Korea will develop more "powerful strike means” and also expressed his conviction and expectation that his country will “more vigorously perfect the nuclear war deterrence of the country,” KCNA said.

North Korea said the Hwasong-17 flew to a maximum altitude of 6,248 kilometers (3,880 miles) and traveled 1,090 kilometers (680 miles) during a 67-minute flight before landing in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. Outside experts said if the missile is fired on a standard trajectory, flatter than the steep test angle, it could fly as far as 15,000 kilometers (9,320 miles), enough to reach anywhere in the U.S. mainland and beyond.

Believed to be about 25 meters (82 feet) long, the Hwasong-17 is the North’s longest-range weapon and, by some estimates, the world’s biggest road-mobile ballistic missile system. Its size suggests the missile is meant to carry multiple nuclear warheads, given the North already has single-warhead ICBMs that could hit most of the U.S.

U.S.-led diplomacy aimed at convincing North Korea to denuclearize in return for economic and political benefits largely has stalled since 2019. The Biden administration has urged North Korea to return to talks without any preconditions, but Pyongyang has responded Washington must drop its hostility first and has taken steps to expand his weapons arsenals.

Some experts say Kim could soon conduct another ICBM launch, a launch of a satellite-carrying rocket or a test of a nuclear device as he works to perfect his weapons technology, dial up pressure on the United States and secure stronger internal royalty.

The Hwasong-17 liftoff was the North’s most serious weapons launch since it tested a previously developed ICBM in November 2017.

Recommended Stories

  • Kim says N.Korea will keep developing 'formidable striking capabilities' - KCNA

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea will continue to develop "formidable striking capabilities" that cannot be bartered or sold for anything, leader Kim Jong Un said, according to state media on Monday, as he visited workers involved with the country's biggest missile test. Kim was meeting with officials, scientists, technicians and workers who contributed to a missile launch on Thursday, which North Korea said was its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), state news agency KCNA reported. "Only when one is equipped with the formidable striking capabilities, overwhelming military power that cannot be stopped by anyone, one can prevent a war, guarantee the security of the country and contain and put under control all threats and blackmails by the imperialists," Kim said, according to the report.

  • North Korea releases Hollywood-style video of Kim Jong-un after missile launch

    Just 24 hours after launching an intercontinental ballistic missile, North Korea released a cinematic video of Kim Jong-un.

  • Mariupol is on track to become 'a Ukrainian Alamo,' retired US general says

    The besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol is "fighting to the last defender, and pinning down multiple Russian battalions," a US general said.

  • Spring breakers bring chaos to PCB: One injured in Waffle House shooting, over 50 guns seized

    Local law enforcement officials say they will not tolerate spring breakers who bring crime and guns to Bay County.

  • What if, instead of 87 or 89 octane, gas at the pump said "Russian" or "USA"?

    Readers on transparency at the gas station and water waste in the Coachella Valley.

  • Why Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Skipped the 2022 Oscars

    Bennifer 2.0's Oscars debut will have to wait another year. Neither Jennifer Lopez nor Ben Affleck walked the red carpet at tonight's Academy Awards.

  • Zelenskyy asks Western nations if they're scared of Moscow amid 'ping-pong' discussions about supplying Ukraine with planes and tanks

    President Zelenskyy urged Western countries to have a percent of the courage of Ukrainian forces defending besieged Mariupol, southern Ukraine.

  • Russia-Ukraine war shifts Irish opinion on NATO membership: poll

    Most Irish residents in a new poll said they want to boost the country's military with nearly half wanting to join NATO as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.The survey, by the Irish Business Post and Red C, indicates 48 percent of those surveyed said Ireland should join NATO as a way to boost its own security with 39 percent opposed, a record high for such a poll, according to Politico.Half of Irish voters said they would support a...

  • Ukrainians protest as Russians move into city north of Kyiv

    Ukrainians in a city north of Kyiv took to the streets to protest as Russians began to take over the area.Videos and pictures captured by CNN showed a crowd of around several hundred people headed to the main square in the city of Slavutych on Saturday.Mayor Yuri Fomichev called on residents to show up to the square with Ukrainian symbols and speak out against Russia's invasion. Protesters brought a flag to the main square and chanted "...

  • Ukraine war: Chernobyl’s vodka producer remains defiant

    A company that produces Chernobyl’s ‘Atomik vodka’ releases new products, donating profits to Ukraine's refugees.

  • Petraeus: Mariupol becoming a 'Ukrainian Alamo'

    Former CIA Director David Petraeus on Sunday called Mariupol "a Ukrainian Alamo" that ultimately "looks as if it's going to have to collapse.""It's fighting to the last defender and pinning down multiple Russian battalions, and doing so very heroically," he said on ABC's "This Week" of Ukrainian defenders fighting Russian forces. "But ultimately it looks as if it's going to have to collapse. It's going to be taken.""And when it does, that is a...

  • Utah Man Charged After Boss Found Employee ‘Hit List’ on Desk

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/LinkedInA Utah maintenance technician was arrested after his supervisor at the feed mill where he works “found what looks like a hit list on [his] desk” with more than a dozen coworkers listed as targets, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by police.Kevin Michael Jerman, 56, a U.S. Army veteran who claims to have served in Iraq, is charged with making terroristic threats, which is a felony. Jerman, cops said, “had the firearms, knowledge, and expe

  • 'This is my land, I stay': These Ukrainian women are among thousands choosing to fight, not flee

    Thousands of Ukrainian women soldiers refuse to flee the cities they love even as they are bombed.

  • Ex-Maine gov candidate out of jail after child porn arrest

    A former gubernatorial candidate in Maine was bailed out of jail on Saturday after his arrest on charges of possession of child pornography. Officials with the Hancock County Jail said Eliot Cutler made bail in the afternoon after a day in custody. The Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit arrested Cutler without incident on Friday at a home he and his wife share in Brooklin, about 130 miles (210 kilometers) from Portland.

  • Russian general claims only 1,400 Russian troops have died in Ukraine

    Russian general claims only 1,400 Russian troops have died in Ukraine

  • Ginni Thomas’ Election Fraud Guru Claims He Arrested Pope

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/YouTubeAs Ginni Thomas, a prominent conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, made the case to overturn the election to a top adviser to former President Donald Trump in the days after the 2020 election, she cited several conspiracy theories popular with the president’s most deluded supportersIn her messages, published Thursday by CBS News and the Washington Post, Thomas urged then-White House Chief of

  • Yemen's Houthis suspend strikes on Saudi Arabia for three days

    RIYADH (Reuters) -Yemen's Houthi group said on Saturday it was suspending missile and drone strikes on Saudi Arabia for three days, in a peace initiative it said could be a lasting commitment if the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen stopped air strikes and lifted port restrictions. The group also announced a three-day suspension of ground offensive operations in Yemen, including in the gas-producing region of Marib, said Mahdi al-Mashat, the head of the Houthis' political office, in a speech broadcast on television.

  • Biden says he is not calling for regime change in Russia

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden clarified on Sunday that the United States does not have a policy of regime change in Russia, after his declaration that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power." Biden's comments in Poland on Saturday also included calling Putin a "butcher" and appeared to be a sharp escalation of the U.S. approach to Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Top American diplomats on Sunday had played down his declaration, and Biden, asked by a reporter as he departed a church service in Washington if he was calling for regime change in Russia, gave a one-word reply: "No."

  • Oscars Telecast Holds Moment of Silence for the ‘People of Ukraine’

    UPDATED: The Academy Award telecast held a moment of silence for “the people of Ukraine” during the telecast. The moment followed a performance by Reba McEntire of nominated original song “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days,” which was introduced by one of the film’s stars, Mila Kunis — who was born in Ukraine. Kunis […]

  • Turkey's foreign minister says sanctioned Russian oligarchs are welcome as tourists and investors

    If their yachts remain outside territorial waters of sanctioning countries, it's legitimate for oligarchs to do business in Turkey, a politician said.