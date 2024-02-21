N. Lebanon Twp officials update the progress of a potential regionalized police force

The North Lebanon Township Board of Supervisors gave an update to residents Monday about ongoing discussions about a potential merger of the North Lebanon and North Cornwall Township police departments.

Lee Spenser, former township supervisor and former president of Ebenezer Fire Company, asked supervisors for a status report on the ongoing discussions about the creation of a regional police force. Supervisors appointed representatives to serve on a regional police development committee with North Cornwall Township officials in October 2023

North Lebanon Supervisor Ardy Snook, a committee member, said ground rules for a joint force have been established at recent meetings. At this point either party can opt out of the discussions, but no time frame for discussions has been mentioned.

Officials have proposed a 24-officer force would cover North Lebanon, North Cornwall and West Lebanon townships. The coverage area, including West Lebanon, would include 26.75 square miles and a combined population of 21,385 residents.

West Lebanon Township currently receives police coverage from North Lebanon Township Police and would likely be included in the coverage area of the regionalized police force.

North Cornwall Township representatives have agreed to split the total cost of the regional force 50-50 if it is formed, according to North Lebanon Township supervisor and committee member Gary Heisey. The issue of police contracts still has to be worked out.

Spenser told supervisors that he does not think it is a good idea to go forward with a regional police force.

"It is about control," he said. "It is not going to work. It will be unmanageable for the supervisors in the townships."

When asked by supervisors what led him to this opinion, Spenser said, "I am aware of other municipalities that created regional forces that did not work."

Snook said he and other representatives from the township, including Police Chief Tim Knight, met with people from two successful regional forces.

"We were told the key is in the work that is done before a regional force is created," he said. "It has to be set up right, structured right, and run right."

Later in the meeting, Snook added the regionalization plan will help decrease response time for police calls and benefit North Lebanon officers. Snook also said he believes the joint committee is still in the early stage of discussions.

Heisey said he will only vote for regionalization if he personally believes it is a good plan.

In his 2023 year end summary report, Knight noted that criminal arrests by the NLPD increased from 307 in 2022 to 375 in 2023, reportable incidents increased from 2,249 to 2,373 from 2022 to 2023, and non-reportable incident calls from 1,686 to 1,866.

Scam warnings

In January, the North Lebanon Township Police Department arrested two New Jersey men after allegedly stealing $24,000 from an elderly couple in their 70s. Police arrested the suspects when they came to the victims' house to pick up an additional $30,000.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Ed Brensinger, in response to the recent scam investigation done by the NLPD, urged North Lebanon residents Monday to not to allow someone who calls them on the telephone or sends them an email to persuade them to send money off to an unknown person.

"These scam artists can sound very convincing, but before you follow someone's instructions to buy and send a gift card or deliver your money to them using another means, call the police department to inform them of the call," he said. "You worked too hard for your money to give it to a crooked scam artist."

Snook added a successful scam that took place involved a caller who told his victim he could make money by buying bitcoins.

"You cannot buy bitcoins over the telephone or from an ATM machine," he said.

Other business

When giving the fire chiefs report, Don Steiner Jr. said that North Lebanon departments responded to five fires in January and, during the year of 2023, responded to a total of 620 calls for service.

All active firefighters in the county will be receiving new radios in the near future due to new communication equipment being installed and towers erected at the county's new Emergency Services Center.

Township manager Lori Books announced that the annual used tire collection conducted by the Lebanon County Conservation District will take place Wednesday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Valley Expo Center.

The cost to dispose of an automobile tire is $4 each and will be collected on site. Larger tires will cost $20 or $40, depending on size. Tires must be off the rim and not excessively dirty. North Lebanon residents can register by emailing lydia.mohn@lccd.org or calling her at 717-277-5275.

A conditional use hearing was held prior to the regular supervisors meeting for an Ohio company wanting to install an "off premises" billboard on the east side of Route 72.

Alex Dearing, leasing agent for Summit Locations LLC, a company that owns billboards from Minnesota to Kansas to Florida to New York state, requested to place two billboards in a V-formation in a field near the new traffic signal at Route 72 North and Heilmandale Road. Each sign will be 7-feet tall and 14-feet wide, to conform with the maximum size requirement of the township ordinance relating to signs.

Both Heisey and township solicitor Amy Leonard asked Dearing specific questions about the proposed billboard to ensure that it will not be a distraction to drivers approaching the traffic signal from the south or north.

Traffic along that section of Route 72 has increased during recent years due to the Walmart warehouse along Heilmandale Road and other new development in the county.

Dearing said it is likely the billboard will display advertisements for insurance agencies, health care entities, car dealerships, or businesses that are recruiting new employees.

The Board of Supervisors granted approval Monday for the placement of the new billboards.

The board also approved an ordinance that will place a weight restriction on the bridge on Emma Road, between Elias Avenue and Russell Road. Travel over the bridge will be limited to vehicles weighing 29 tons or less, or 38 maximum combined tons for a vehicle pulling a trailer. This restriction was put into place in response to a recommendation made by the engineering company contracted to inspect the bridge.

Resident Cheri Grumbine thanked the highway department for the work it did to clear snow drifts off of roads in the vicinity of her home.

