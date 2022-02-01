🌱 N. Mobility Project Groundbreaking + Funds For TX French Bread

Happy Tuesday, neighbors! Here's everything happening around Austin today.

During its January monthly meeting, The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority Board of Directors held a virtual groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the $612 million 183 North Mobility Project. To commemorate it, they planted trees and honored "local heroes, deemed 'community cultivators,' that nurture our community and help it thrive." The goal of the project "is to increase the quality of life for Central Texans by improving mobility, reducing congestion and providing more reliable travel times for transit and emergency responders along a nine-mile stretch of U.S. 183 between State Highway 45 North and Loop 1 (MoPac)." Construction of the project will be broken down in phases and it should be completed by 2026. For more details, visit: (Virtual Builders Exchange) Several restaurants in Austin will be hosting fundraisers for the local bakery, Texas French Bread, which was destroyed in a fire last week. One of them is Bufalina Due pizzeria, on Tuesday, Feb. 1 and Wednesday, Feb. 2. The restaurant "will donate all proceeds from wine specials and margherita pies, as well as 15 percent of its online wine sales to the GoFundMe campaign, which was organized to support the staff as well as potential future insurance and construction needs." Another is the Austin chapter of organization Les Dames D’Escoffier, who will have a bake sale at East Tiger’s South Lamar location on Sunday, Feb. 6 from 4-7 p.m. Also, "the already-announced bake sale organized by Family Crust Bakery and Dõ" will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at Camp East. For more details and to consider donating, please visit: (Eater Austin) The first Vino Vinyasa® wine and yoga retreat will "take place in the beautiful Texas Hill" from April 8-10. The 3-day event includes two nights at a new luxury property, daily yoga classes, professional wine education and all meals, "including gourmet dining with wine at Fredericksburg’s top restaurants." Morgan Perry, founder of Vino Vinyasa® said, “Since moving back to Texas, I have been able to explore the Texas Hill Country and discover the many delicious, high-quality wines that are being made in my home state. I am excited to share this unique and gorgeous region with the Vino Vinyasa community.” For tickets visit: vinovinyasa.ticketspice.com/vino-vinyasa-texas-hill country-wine-yoga-weekend-retreat. If you purchase tickets by Saturday, Feb. 12, you'll get an early bird discount, but you must hurry as there are only 10 spots available. For more information, visit: (wineindustryadvisor.com)

Today in Austin:

Receive a Free Box of Girl Scout Cookies When You Donate at We Are Blood. (9 a.m.)

Career Conversations: Nick Heggestad, UX Designer at Thrivent Financial. (Noon)

Austin ISD Budget Talks at Austin ISD. (4:30 p.m.)

Virtual Yoga Class by Stronger Austin. (7 p.m.)

Underground Tuesdays Feb. 1 ft. Manic Muse, Doobie and Unkle Ceej at Empire Control Room and Garage. (9 p.m.)

From my notebook:

"' The education I received at The University of Texas at Austin changed the course of my life.' - Bert "Tito" Beveridge, founder and master distiller of Tito's Handmade Vodka." (Facebook)

"Help us welcome the newest member of the Longhorn family, Nathanael Berhane of Texas Longhorn Track and Field/Cross Country, who brings in a top-5 finish from the Texas UIL 6A State Championship and more!" (Facebook)

"A free COVID-19 testing site will open in East Austin on Tuesday, Feb. 1. The site will offer PCR testing 7 days a week through Monday, Feb. 21." (Facebook)

"Lunar New Year follows the lunar calendar. T his year it lands on Tuesday, Feb. 1 and is celebrated by millions of people around the globe, particularly in Asian countries such as China, Korea, and Vietnam." (Facebook)

The Austin ISD (AISD) Student Support Service department is collecting feedback on the current AISD Student Code of Conduct with the goal of improving the document for the 2022-2023 school year. Feedback from parents/caregivers, staff, students, and community members is important in guiding these changes to make the document easier to communicate, read, and understand. Please consider taking some time to complete this brief survey by Friday, Feb. 4:bit.ly/SCOC22-23." (Facebook)

