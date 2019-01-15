Néocom Multimédia SA (EPA:MLNEO) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed

Today we’ll look at Néocom Multimédia SA (EPA:MLNEO) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Néocom Multimédia:

0.24 = €970k ÷ (€8.1m – €4.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2017.)

Therefore, Néocom Multimédia has an ROCE of 24%.

Is Néocom Multimédia’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Néocom Multimédia’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 11% average in the Telecom industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Néocom Multimédia’s ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

In our analysis, Néocom Multimédia’s ROCE appears to be 24%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 12%. This makes us think the business might be improving.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is Néocom Multimédia? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Néocom Multimédia’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Néocom Multimédia has total liabilities of €4.0m and total assets of €8.1m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 50% of its total assets. Néocom Multimédia’s ROCE is boosted somewhat by its middling amount of current liabilities.