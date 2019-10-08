In-N-Out owner explains why fast-food chain prints Bible verses on food packaging

A driver pulls into the drive-thru lane at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Alhambra, California.

In-N-Out Burger owner Lynsi Snyder gave a rare interview where she talked about her Christian faith and explained why the company prints Bible verses on some of its packaging.

During an interview with The Christian Post, Snyder said the death of her father at a young age and three failed marriages pushed her toward embracing Christianity.

"I have learned so much through my broken relationships along with the ups and downs that come through marriage," said Snyder, who maintains an estimated net worth of more than $3 billion, according to Forbes.

One way the fast-food chain has expressed its faith is through its packaging. Consumers may have noticed "John 3:16" printed on soda cups.

"It was my Uncle Rich who put the Bible verses on the cups and wrappers in the early ‘90s, just before he passed away," Snyder tells The Christian Post. "He had just accepted the Lord and wanted to put that little touch of his faith on our brand."

Snyder said in the interview that she expanded the endeavor by printing Bible verses on coffee cups and french fry containers.

When she's not running In-N-Out, Snyder said she works on her ministry. Army of Love.

In-N-Out found itself the target of a call for boycott last year after it was revealed the company had donated thousands of dollars to the California Republican Party. However, Fortune magazine noted that the company also donated to a political action committee supporting Democratic candidates.

