N.S physiotherapists in private practice will soon be able to request X-rays

File photo of physiotherapist in training. Nova Scotia Health announced Thursday that physiotherapists in private clinics will be able to request X-rays for their patients starting this spring. (Tom Steepe/CBC - image credit)

Licensed physiotherapists working in private practice across Nova Scotia will be able to request X-rays for patients as early as spring of this year.

According to a Thursday news release by Nova Scotia Health, the change will save patients time and help them efficiently navigate the health-care system by avoiding extra appointments.

Physiotherapists employed by Nova Scotia Health or the IWK Health can already request X-rays and those in the private sector must be in 'good standing' with the Nova Scotia College of Physiotherapists to request an X-ray, the release reads.

Nova Scotia Health will collaborate with IWK Health, Nova Scotia College of Physiotherapists, and the Nova Scotia Physiotherapy Association to implement the change provincewide.

Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson said the change will also reduce 'unnecessary' demands on family physicians, nurse practitioners and emergency departments.

