NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG's (ETR:NBG6) Stock Financial Prospects Look Bleak: Should Shareholders Be Prepared For A Share Price Correction?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Most readers would already know that NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG's (ETR:NBG6) stock increased by 1.3% over the past week. However, its weak financial performance indicators makes us a bit doubtful if that trend could continue. Particularly, we will be paying attention to NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

Check out our latest analysis for NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG is:

7.2% = €70m ÷ €964m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every €1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated €0.07 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG's Earnings Growth And 7.2% ROE

When you first look at it, NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG's ROE doesn't look that attractive. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 10% either. For this reason, NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG's five year net income decline of 5.6% is not surprising given its lower ROE. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. For example, it is possible that the business has allocated capital poorly or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

However, when we compared NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 3.5% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 56% (implying that 44% of the profits are retained), most of NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. The business is only left with a small pool of capital to reinvest - A vicious cycle that doesn't benefit the company in the long-run. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Additionally, NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Conclusion

On the whole, NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG's performance is quite a big let-down. Because the company is not reinvesting much into the business, and given the low ROE, it's not surprising to see the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • The 1 Stock Warren Buffett Is Almost Certain to Keep Buying -- and It's Not Occidental Petroleum

    For nearly six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been a wealth-building machine for his company's shareholders. Since ascending to the lead role, the Oracle of Omaha has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of 3,787,464%, which outpaces the total return of the S&P 500, including dividends paid, by a factor of 153. With Berkshire Hathaway sitting on more than $128 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and Treasury bonds, as of the end of 2022, Buffett and his team have plenty of firepower to do some shopping during the current bear market.

  • George Soros and Steve Cohen Have One Thing in Common: They Both Bet on These 2 Stocks

    In this uncertain market environment, the educated investor would do well to seek out some signal that can cut through the noise and indicate the sound stock purchase choices. Following the legendary investors, the traders who build multi-billion dollar fortunes on the stock market trading scene, is a popular strategy – and when two of those investing legends agree… well, there’s a stock that should definitely get a second look. George Soros and Steve Cohen have both built fortunes, for themselv

  • Insiders pour millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    After January’s stock rally, the story in the markets for the past two months has been volatility. Stocks were on a seesaw even before the recent SVB crash, and the banking woes of the last two weeks have simply exacerbated the up and down swings. The increased uncertainty in the market conditions has put a premium on data analysis, the ability to collect and decipher the mass of information generated by Wall Street’s aggregated trading activity. Fortunately, there are already experts out there

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sounds the Alarm on U.S. Banks

    The legendary investor published a chart which quantifies the uninsured clients and unrealized capital losses for major regional banks.

  • Here's the Number Medical Properties Trust Investors Should Watch Like a Hawk

    Here's another number that Medical Properties Trust investors should watch like a hawk. As of Feb. 28, 2023, nearly 26.2% of Medical Properties Trust's stock float was sold short. Mainly because it could set the stage for a short squeeze.

  • First Republic shares fall as Yellen says not considering 'blanket insurance' on bank deposits

    A "bull case" scenario for the shares of beleaguered First Republic Bank as it considers its options became more difficult on Wednesday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said there is no discussion on insurance for all bank deposits without approval from the U.S. Congress. First Republic, whose shares have lost much of their value since the banking crisis started in the U.S. on March 8, is among banks speaking to peers and investment firms about potential deals in the wake of U.S. regulators' taking over Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank following bank runs. Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia, in a report earlier this week, set a target price of $54 for First Republic shares in a best-case scenario.

  • Fed rate hikes will trigger a downturn of greater 'speed and magnitude' than the Great Recession: Economist

    The market's bubble has now "burst," and will impact "everything everywhere all at once" in the U.S. economy, economists Stephanie Pomboy and Art Laffer argue.

  • This Stock Could Soar by 173%, According to Wall Street

    It's been a bumpy and volatile ride for the cannabis industry over the past couple of years, and even many of the leaders in the market haven't escaped the bloodbath. Trulieve Cannabis' gross margin came in at 55% for the year, which, although still very respectable, is lower than the 61% it had in 2021.

  • $10,000 Invested In These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Now is a great time to start building a portfolio of growth stocks to simply hold on to for the next decade. Three industry-leading companies that I think will continue their growth trends are Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), and Topgolf Callaway (NYSE: MODG). No company has been more critical in the recovery of the music business than Spotify.

  • 'Invite me to your funeral': Jim Cramer makes a bold call on the Nasdaq — and even billionaire Elon Musk had to respond. Here are 3 ways to bet on that conviction

    Mad Money or a mad call?

  • Short Seller Hindenburg Research Says Another Report Coming Soon

    (Bloomberg) -- Hindenburg Research will soon release a new report on another target, the US short seller said in a tweet a few hours ago without offering any more details. Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionStocks Roiled by Fed Day’s Nerve-Wracking Rhetoric: Markets W

  • Inflation jumps unexpectedly as food shortages bite

    Britain’s vegetable shortage caused inflation to rise unexpectedly last month, increasing pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates this week.

  • Before You Buy Annaly: Here's a REIT Stock I'd Buy First

    Annaly offers a huge yield, but it's unreliable. A simpler option would be better for most investors.

  • UBS set for talks with Michael Klein to terminate Credit Suisse investment bank deal - FT

    UBS on Sunday agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. Klein, a veteran dealmaker, was merging his eponymous advisory boutique into Credit Suisse's investment banking operations to create CS First Boston as a standalone business which he would have led from New York. UBS has now assigned a legal team to examine how to void the contract Credit Suisse signed with Klein in the cheapest way possible, according to the FT report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • Don't Wait for Your Dividends. Here's How You Can Collect Cash Every Month.

    Dividend stocks can provide investors with some excellent recurring cash flow. Three stocks that can provide you with above-average payouts and that together can ensure you're collecting cash every month are Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH), General Mills (NYSE: GIS), and Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK). Here's why all three dividend stocks can be good additions to your portfolio right now.

  • 2 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in the Finance Sector

    Here are two top-rated stocks from the Zacks Finance sector that investors may want to consider. These stocks are also Dividend Aristocrats, raising their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years.

  • Stocks Could Be Headed for Another Tumble. It Won’t Look Like the Last One.

    The stock market could easily take another hit soon. The stock market has recovered from the depths of its bear market, defined as a 20% or greater drop from a previous high, which it hit in early 2022. To be sure, banks and bank-held assets have been getting bought up since the Silicon Valley Bank failure, adding liquidity—and stabilization—to the banking system.

  • Brace for the S&P 500 to plunge 50% and a painful recession to strike as the 'everything bubble' bursts, elite investor Jeremy Grantham warns

    Jeremy Grantham expects the historic bubble in stocks, bonds, and house prices to end with an epic crash and an economic catastrophe.

  • 2 Stocks That Should Be Better Buys After Their Spinoffs This Year

    Two companies that are planning spinoffs this year that could become better businesses after that happens are Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Kellogg (NYSE: K). Johnson & Johnson has been a safe stock to own over the years.