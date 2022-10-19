N umbers of rare waders 'stable' in east Cairngorms

C urlew numbers in Scotland have been declining

Some of Scotland's most at risk bird species are reported to be continuing to do well in parts of the Cairngorms, while declining in numbers nationally.

H abitat loss is believed have played a part in the demise of curlews, lapwings and oystercatchers.

I n Scotland, numbers of these birds have declined by as much as 61% since 1995.

B ut t he Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) said new figures showed populations in the east Cairngorms appeared to have bucked this trend.

I t said their numbers remained stable on areas managed by five neighbouring estates that make up the Cairngorms Moorland Partnership.

A total of between 73 and 151 pairs of breeding waders have been recorded in the partnership area.

C NPA said the partnership had taken actions, including enhancing habitats and, in some cases, controlling predator.

The park authority said foxes and stoats were among animals that preyed on the ground-nesting birds.