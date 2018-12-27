Is N.V. Nederlandsche Apparatenfabriek Nedap (AMS:NEDAP) A Financially Sound Company?

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like N.V. Nederlandsche Apparatenfabriek Nedap (AMS:NEDAP), with a market cap of €267m. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Electronic companies, even ones that are profitable, tend to be high risk. So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes crucial. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. Though, since I only look at basic financial figures, I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into NEDAP here.

How does NEDAP’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

Over the past year, NEDAP has reduced its debt from €37m to €28m , which includes long-term debt. With this debt repayment, NEDAP’s cash and short-term investments stands at €2.6m , ready to deploy into the business. Moreover, NEDAP has generated cash from operations of €16m during the same period of time, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 59%, indicating that NEDAP’s operating cash is sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In NEDAP’s case, it is able to generate 0.59x cash from its debt capital.

Can NEDAP pay its short-term liabilities?

With current liabilities at €46m, the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.68x. Usually, for Electronic companies, this is a suitable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

Is NEDAP’s debt level acceptable?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 49%, NEDAP can be considered as an above-average leveraged company. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. We can test if NEDAP’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For NEDAP, the ratio of 85.16x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that lenders may be inclined to lend more money to the company, as it is seen as safe in terms of payback.

Next Steps:

NEDAP’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. Since there is also no concerns around NEDAP’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure NEDAP has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I suggest you continue to research N.V. Nederlandsche Apparatenfabriek Nedap to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

