N.V. Nederlandsche Apparatenfabriek Nedap (AMS:NEDAP): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of N.V. Nederlandsche Apparatenfabriek Nedap (AMS:NEDAP), it is a company with great financial health as well as a a great history of performance. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on N.V. Nederlandsche Apparatenfabriek Nedap here.

Excellent balance sheet with solid track record

In the previous year, NEDAP has ramped up its bottom line by 84%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. This strong performance generated a robust double-digit return on equity of 24%, which is what investors like to see! NEDAP is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that NEDAP has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. NEDAP’s has produced operating cash levels of 0.59x total debt over the past year, which implies that NEDAP’s management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

