Can a person use the N-word as a slur against a black person in polite urban society? If that person is "anti-racist" and the target is a black conservative, she can, according to woke activists in Britain.

Aysha Khanom was fired from her advisory role at Leeds Beckett University after her organization, the Race Trust, called black conservative commentator Calvin Robinson a "house Negro," according to the Washington Examiner's Matthew Miller.

Khanom did not back down. She told the Guardian that the term was “meant to be offensive" because it is an "antiracist" term: "There is no way they are racist. They are meant to make someone feel uncomfortable, but just because something’s offensive doesn’t mean you can’t say it.”

So, using a racial slur to make a black person feel uncomfortable is OK if that person is a conservative, according to Khanom. And she's not alone. Over 100 scholars at LBU have signed a petition supporting Khanom, including black studies professor Kehinde Andrews, who argues that the term is used to describe "those who are slightly better off and therefore might not understand the problem of racism." Andrews also said the term was a “concept that comes out of struggles for racial justice.”

This is not the first time Robinson has been slandered. He told the BBC’s The Big Question that he has been called “Bounty, Uncle Tom, house Negro, for not having the right opinion.”

I guess when it comes to using racial slurs, some are just more equal than others.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: Race and Diversity, Cancel Culture, Racism, Education, Higher Education, United Kingdom

Original Author: Samuel Kim

Original Location: The N-word for me but not for thee