N.Y. Assemblyman Kim says legislature ‘inching’ toward Cuomo impeachment

New York state Assemblyman Ron Kim, D-Queens, says the legislature is inching toward impeachment for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is alleged to have made threats to Kim and his career in the wake of a scandal involving COVID deaths at state nursing homes.

    Boris Johnson called for someone to shoot his dog Dilyn, after the Jack Russell chewed priceless books and furniture at Chequers and landed the Prime Minister with a four-figure bill, it has been claimed. Downing Street has remained tight-lipped about claims the mischievous dog had chewed chair legs, mounted valuable artefacts and urinated on carpets in Mr Johnson’s country residence. Dilyn, a Jack Russell cross beloved by the Mr Johnson's fiancee, Carrie Symonds, caused so much damage Mr Johnson was forced to pay over £1,000 for repairs, the Daily Mail has reported. A source told the newspaper Mr Johnson was meeting colleagues at the house when Dilyn “darted under the PM’s feet with an old book in its mouth”. The Prime Minister shouted: “For God’s sake, I’m going to get another £1,000 repair bill! Someone please shoot that f------ dog!”, according to the source, who added: “I don’t think he meant it literally.”