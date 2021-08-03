  • Oops!
N.Y. attorney general investigation found Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women

A nearly five-month investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo found that he sexually harassed current and former state government employees.

Video Transcript

- The independent investigation has concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, and in doing so, violated federal and state law. Specifically, the investigation found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York State employees by engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women.

The investigators independently corroborated and substantiated these facts through interviews and evidence, including contemporaneous notes and communications. This evidence will be made available to the public along with the report. This investigation was started after a number of women publicly alleged that they had been sexually harassed by Governor Cuomo.

And on March 1 of this year, the governor's office made a referral to my office pursuant to State Executive Law 63 (8) regarding these allegations. Executive Law Section 63 (8) permits the New York Attorney General's Office with the approval of the governor or when directed by the governor to inquire into matters concerning the public peace, the public safety, and public justice.

