N.Y. County Threatens to Subpoena Residents Who Refuse COVID Contact Tracing

Rockland County in upstate New York is threatening to issue subpoenas to residents who are refusing to cooperate with coronavirus contact tracing efforts, following the appearance of a new cluster of cases.

The cluster was attributed to a party held in the village of Clarkstown on June 13, when the host of the party was already infected and exhibiting coronavirus symptoms. At least eight new cases have been traced back to the event, which was attended by people in their early 20’s.

Local officials also said that they were aware of people who attended the party who were refusing to self-quarantine. The eight young adults infected at the party are currently refusing to discuss their subsequent movements with contact tracers who are attempting to stem the outbreak.

In addition to subpoenas, the county may slap fines of $2,000 per day on partygoers who do not cooperate with health workers.

“We are deadly serious,” Rockland County Executive Ed Day, a Republican, said of the contact tracing efforts at a press conference.

The county executive’s office did not immediately return National Review‘s request for comment.

The county used subpoenas in 2019 to force families to vaccinate their children against measles. That year saw a measles outbreak across the U.S. with a large cluster of 225 patients in Rockland, which led health officials to mandate measles vaccinations county-wide. Local officials also forbid families from sending unvaccinated children to schools during the outbreak.

Rockland has seen 668 deaths from coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. The county is set to implement Phase 3 of New York’s reopening plan on Wednesday, allowing indoor dining at restaurants at up to 50 percent capacity and opening spas and nail salons.

