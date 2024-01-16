N.Y. Gov. Hochul to propose $233B budget with $2B for migrants

Gov. Hochul’s budget office said Tuesday morning that she plans to propose a $233 billion budget for the next fiscal year that would include almost $2 billion for the city’s migrant crisis.

The proposed investment for migrants, a significant sum that figures to draw sharp criticism from Republicans, would match the state’s commitment in the current budget cycle.

Overall, the election-year budget plan would come out to about a 2% increase from the current $229 billion budget that Hochul and state lawmakers approved last year.

Hochul and the Democratic-controlled Legislature agreed to about $1 billion in funding for the asylum seeker challenge in the current cycle, but the governor — under pressure from her ally Mayor Adams to help the city — has increased state migrant funding to $1.9 billion in the 2024 fiscal year budget.

The state budget plan set to be introduced later Tuesday morning would put another $1.9 billion toward migrant care, with $1 billion going to shelter costs, according to the state Division of Budget.

The blueprint would reserve more than $650 million for costs at sprawling and controversial migrant megashelters at Floyd Bennett airfield in southeast Brooklyn; at the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center in eastern Queens; and at Randalls Island.

In Hochul’s plan, state Medicaid spending would be hiked to almost $3 billion, a roughly 11% year-over-year increase, according to the state budget office.

Hochul’s budget office said that revenues for the 2025 fiscal year came in higher than previously projected, helping the state to close a projected $4.3 billion budget gap for the upcoming year.

Hochul, a moderate Buffalo Democrat, is expected to lay out the rest of her budget plans at an address from Albany on Tuesday morning.

The state’s spending plan drew a quick rebuke from the Assembly’s Republican minority leader, Will Barclay.

“Democrats have failed at the border and here in NY, and the price of their incompetence is going up,” Barclay, an Oswego Republican, said by text.

It was not immediately clear if city Democrats would seek to push the migrant investment up.

Progressive Democrats have criticized the governor over her promises not to lift taxes on high-earners in the budget.

Adams, a centrist Democrat, had not publicly set a number for how much money he wants the city to receive from the state for migrants in the next budget cycle.

But after traveling to Albany to watch the Hochul’s State of the State speech last week, Adams described the governor as a “partner.” He told reporters at the state Capitol that funding for the city’s migrant crisis is the “most important thing” for the city in the state budget. Adams is expected to present his budget — which relies on state revenues — to New Yorkers Tuesday afternoon.

The city currently has about 70,000 asylum seekers in its care, according to government estimates. The mayor’s office has said costs of caring for the migrants could reach $12 billion by 2025.