N.Y. lawmakers approve new House map that could help Democrats; unclear if GOP will sue

State lawmakers approved a new congressional map for New York on Wednesday, tinkering with district lines to modestly advantage Democrats.

The adjustments to New York’s House lines, which barely touch the city but tilt some competitive districts in the suburbs and upstate to the left, were passed by Albany’s ruling Democrats after a chaotic long-running extension of the 2022 redistricting process.

The map goes next to Gov. Hochul, a Democrat, who is expected to grant it final authorization. The Senate passed the map by a 45-to-17 vote; the Assembly approved it by a vote of 115 to 33.

The Republican Party indicated it was weighing a lawsuit. “We are still reviewing the data,” David Laska, a spokesman for the New York GOP, said by text.

But Republican Party leadership in New York has acknowledged the Democratic Party’s redraw was not as damaging to its party’s chances in congressional races as previously feared.

Assemblyman Andy Goodell, the Republican minority leader pro tempore, said he was “very frustrated” by the process. But he said some Republicans would accept the result.

“Notwithstanding the process, for which some of us are holding our nose, a lot of the districts — particularly upstate — weren’t changed at all,” Goodell said during debate in the Assembly.

As Democrats used the courts to reopen the redistricting process and then rejected a bipartisan panel’s suggested revisions, top Republicans asserted their rivals were engaged in a partisan power play to build a new map to their advantage.

But when the Democrats unveiled their own proposed House lines, they had much in common with the current borders.

Democrats decided not to redraw Brooklyn neighborhoods into the Staten Island district of Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, a Republican.

Even the alterations to swing suburban districts were limited.

The district of Rep.-elect Tom Suozzi, the Long Island Democrat who won a much-watched special election this month to replace former Rep. George Santos, would gain Democratic territory. Rep. Brandon Williams, a Syracuse-area Republican, could face a tougher reelection in a bluer district. And the swing district of Rep. Pat Ryan, a Hudson Valley Democrat, might move a point or two bluer.

David Wasserman, an election expert with the Cook Political Report, characterized the map as a “mild to moderate gerrymander.”

More than 19 million New Yorkers would not see their districts change, said Kenneth Zebrowski, the Democrat who sponsored the bill for the map in his chamber. In debate in the Assembly on Wednesday, he maintained Democrats did not consider party registration in making their changes to the map.

City lines were left essentially the same. But in one tweak, the district of Rep. Jamaal Bowman would shift to include Co-Op City in the Bronx. Bowman, a progressive Bronx Democrat, has landed in a competitive primary fight this year with Westchester County’s executive, George Latimer. But it was not clear that the change would significantly influence the race.

Two months ago, Democrats won approval from the state’s top court, the Court of Appeals, to reopen the redistricting process and throw out the current map. The process then went to the bipartisan Independent Redistricting Commission which presented lawmakers with a blueprint similar to the current map.

Democrats voted the commission’s plan down on Monday before drawing their own lines.

For many, the process has delivered a sense of déjà vu.

In 2022, the Democratic Party attempted to draw a map that dramatically advantaged their own party. The map would have given the Democratic Party an advantage in 22 of 26 New York House districts. Deep-blue sections of brownstone Brooklyn including Park Slope would have joined Malliotakis’ district.

But the plan ran aground at the Court of Appeals, which deemed the lines unlawfully partisan.

Ultimately, an independent expert in Pennsylvania crafted lines that were used in the midterm elections. Republicans had a strong showing statewide, flipping four House seats in New York, and Democrats maintained the map was at least partly to blame.

The Democrats wound up with 15 of New York’s 26 House seats. Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than 2 to 1 statewide, and the national Democratic Party has seen the state as a fertile ground to pick up seats as it aims to win back the House in November.

The lawmakers’ move to redraw the map may cap the tortured redistricting process and set in place lines that could last through 2030. But if the GOP files a lawsuit, the matter may ultimately return to the Court of Appeals.

The court’s composition has grown more liberal after it voted, 4 to 3, to reject the Democratic-led Legislature’s map in 2022. Last year, Hochul appointed a liberal judge, Caitlin Halligan, to the court. Halligan recused herself from the case that reopened the redistricting process.

The court, in a 4 to 3 decision in December, ordered the map redrawn. Dianne Renwick, an Appellate Division judge in Manhattan, replaced Halligan and delivered the decisive vote in the Democrats’ favor, joining the three dissenters in the 2022 case.