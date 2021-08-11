N.Y. Lt. Gov. taking over for Cuomo plans change of work culture

Reuters

(Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Wednesday ordered Donald Trump's accounting firm Mazars to turn over some of the former president's financial records to a U.S. House of Representatives committee but not all of the documents sought by the congressional panel. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta came in a long-running lawsuit brought by the Democratic-controlled House Oversight Committee, which first issued a subpoena for Trump's financial records in 2019. Mehta said Mazars should turn over documents relating to Trump's hotel in Washington, D.C., saying the committee proved that it needed them to evaluate potential legislation and conduct government oversight.