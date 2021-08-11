N.Y. Lt. Gov. taking over for Cuomo plans change of work culture
In two weeks, New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will become the first woman to serve as governor of New York. She assumes office in the wake of the resignation Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who had been embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal. At a recent press conference, Hochul said she seeks to improve the work culture of New York state politics.