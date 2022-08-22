N.Y. man serving 15 years in Cumberland homicide

Aug. 22—CUMBERLAND — A New York man is serving 15 years in a Maryland prison after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter and related charges in connection with the shooting death of a Baltimore man at a Cumberland residence in December 2021, according to Maryland electronic court records.

Alex Alexander Sweeney, 26, of Mount Vernon, New York, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, first-degree arson and use of a firearm in commission of a drug trafficking crime when he appeared July 29 in Allegany County Circuit Court. The guilty pleas were entered through a plea agreement.

Sweeney was charged with first-degree murder Dec. 2, 2021, in connection with the fatal shooting of Isaiah Michael Hagans, 25, of Baltimore.

Hagans was found dead of two gunshots inside a Pennsylvania Avenue apartment, which was reportedly set on fire.

Police located Sweeney near the scene and charged him with first-degree murder following investigation by Cumberland Police, the C3I Unit and the Cumberland Fire Department.

According to court records, Sweeney was sentenced to 10 years on the charge of manslaughter. He was also sentenced to 25 years on the arson charge, which was suspended as well as 20 years on the firearm and drug trafficking charge, of which all but five years were suspended.

The sentence of the firearm charge was ordered to be served consecutive to the manslaughter charge.

In addition, Sweeney was ordered to be placed on five years of supervised probation upon completion of his prison term.

Sweeney is now serving the imposed sentences in the Maryland Correctional Training Center in Hagerstown.

Efforts to contact State's Attorney James F. Elliott for comment on the sentencing were unsuccessful.