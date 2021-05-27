N.Y. Times: Biden to push $6 trillion federal budget for next fiscal year

President Biden will seek $6 trillion in U.S. federal spending for the 2022 fiscal year, rising to $8.2 trillion by 2031, the New York Times reported on Thursday, a day before the White House is expected to unveil its budget proposal.

