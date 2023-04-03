N.Y. woman charged with bank fraud in South Windsor

Apr. 3—SOUTH WINDSOR — A woman from the Bronx, New York, was charged Friday with attempting to steal over $40,000 with a fraudulent credit card.

The woman, Nicole Federici, 56, was charged with first degree criminal attempt and larceny, first degree identity theft, criminal impersonation and first degree forgery.

Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said South Windsor police responded to the Webster Bank at 1695 Ellington Road for reports of a fraud in progress.

Officers later determined that Federici was in possession of a Connecticut driver's license and a credit card that were under a different name than hers.

Cleverdon said that Federici was attempting to get a bank check for $38,510 and $5,000 in cash. She was taken into custody and held in lieu of $100,000 bond.

She was to be arraigned today in Manchester Superior Court.

Collin covers South Windsor, East Windsor and Windsor for the Journal Inquirer.