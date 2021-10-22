N.Y. woman charged with cashing check stolen from Waterford mailbox

Oct. 21—A woman from New York was charged with allegedly depositing a check into her bank account that was stolen from a mailbox in Waterford and altered to be worth more money, police said.

Sergelyn Richemond, 20, was arrested on a warrant at her home at 19-19 Hazen St. in Queens, New York, on Wednesday and charged with third-degree larceny, according to the Waterford Police Department.

Investigators said that on Oct. 16, 2020, two men — who have not yet been identified — stole a personal check from an outgoing mail drop box in Waterford. The check was then altered, with the thieves changing the dollar amount from it's originally smaller sum to an amount just under $10,000, police said.

An extraditable warrant was issued for Richemond by the New London State's Attorney's Office. She was arrested by members of the New York Postal Inspectors Office and New York Police Department and was transported to the Waterford police department Wednesday.

She was released on a court-set bond of $20,000 and was scheduled to appear in court next on Nov. 24 at New London Superior Court G.A. 10.

The investigation was ongoing and police were still looking to identify the men who stole the check.