N.Y. woman disappears on New Year's Eve after subway ride

Mirna Alsharif

Police are searching for a 21-year-old New York woman who they say disappeared after a subway ride in the final minutes of 2022.

Officials are asking for help finding Adamaruis Garcia, who was last seen about 11:15 p.m. Dec. 31 on a northbound N train at Queensboro Plaza.

Adamaruis Garcia. (NYPD CrimeStoppers)
Garcia, who is about 4 feet, 11 inches, was wearing a long-sleeved black dress, black socks and black and white sneakers, police said.

The Queens woman was reported missing by her mother Monday.

