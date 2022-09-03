As N1 Holdings Limited (ASX:N1H) gains 10.0%, insiders who bought last year may be wishing they had bet higher

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in N1 Holdings Limited's (ASX:N1H) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

N1 Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

In the last twelve months N1 Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about AU$0.16 on average. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price of AU$0.22. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does N1 Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. N1 Holdings insiders own about AU$14m worth of shares (which is 72% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About N1 Holdings Insiders?

The fact that there have been no N1 Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like N1 Holdings insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing N1 Holdings. At Simply Wall St, we've found that N1 Holdings has 3 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

