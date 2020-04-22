N2Growth, a Top Executive Search Firm, Launches New Leadership Podcast

The Iron Sharpens Iron Movement is a leadership podcast hosted by Jim Hotaling

PHILADELPHIA, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- N2Growth, Inc., a global leader in human and organizational performance and top executive search firm, announced the launch of the Iron Sharpens Iron Leadership Movement, a new podcast now available for download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts and more. The host, Jim Hotaling, President and Global Head of Leadership Development for N2Growth, shares insights into the power of people-centric leading through the stories of others on how they make themselves and others around them better every day. Listeners will become inspired by the intriguing guest personalities and will find the passion and motivation to be the stewards of leadership, which encompasses the wonderful power of followership, mentoring, and leading.

"We propel organizations to greatness by investing in what matters most: people. Jim will bring out the best examples in how this is executed through real-life storytelling," said Mike Myatt, N2Growth's founder and Chairman. "It's a weekly dose of relevant content that will have an immediate impact on our listeners. It could not be more timely in its launch."

Jim is a seasoned senior executive providing strategic leadership in human capital utilizing results-orientated knowledge, skills, and abilities to think critically and lead successfully within any operating environment.

Prior to joining N2Growth, Jim served as the Command Chief Master Sergeant of the Air National Guard, serving as a principal adviser to senior executives within the U.S. Department of Defense. His 20+ years within Special Forces has given him a unique perspective that translates into being a subject matter expert in Human-Centric leading and resilience. He is an accomplished international public speaker and a leadership instructor.

When asked about this opportunity Jim stated, "I wanted to create and host a podcast that would be more than informational, but rather insightful. I truly believe that all things boil down to human-centric environments, which mean success is always tied to the human. It is my hope that The Iron Sharpens Iron Leadership Movement will give you a focused set of ideas that can be applied in both your personal and professional life."

Jim holds a Master's degree in Leadership from Trident University, a Bachelor of Arts in Business Communications and Influence from Jones International University, an Associates in Airway Science and a Professional Managers Certification from the Community College of the Air Force.

About N2Growth

N2Growth is a global leader in human and organizational performance with practice areas in executive search, leadership development, and business transformation. Ranked as a Top 10 Executive Search Firm by Forbes, N2Growth has more than 50 locations across the Americas, the European Community, MENA, and APAC.

