N2N Connect Berhad's (KLSE:N2N) Share Price Could Signal Some Risk

There wouldn't be many who think N2N Connect Berhad's (KLSE:N2N) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 15.2x is worth a mention when the median P/E in Malaysia is similar at about 13x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

N2N Connect Berhad could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like N2N Connect Berhad's is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 11%. That put a dampener on the good run it was having over the longer-term as its three-year EPS growth is still a noteworthy 7.0% in total. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been mostly respectable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 27% as estimated by the sole analyst watching the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 8.7%, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we find it concerning that N2N Connect Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining earnings are likely to weigh on the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On N2N Connect Berhad's P/E

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of N2N Connect Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings isn't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as the predicted future earnings are unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

