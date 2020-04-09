(N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Impact of Airborne Diseases on the $1 Billion Masks Market: TBRC

LONDON, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise in outbreak of airborne diseases contributed to the growth of the masks market. Airborne transmission of infectious agents refers to the transmission of disease caused by dissemination of droplet nuclei that remain infectious when suspended in air over long distance and time. Precautions that create a barrier and procedures that decrease or eliminate the microbe in the environment or on personal belongings, form the basis of interrupting transmission of direct contact diseases. The spread of airborne diseases like seasonal influenza kills 200–500 thousand people annually; influenza A (H1N1) caused 17,000 deaths worldwide, many among whom were healthy adults. In 2002-2003, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) killed more than 700 people and spread into 37 countries causing a cost of $18 billion in Asia. These recent outbreaks remind us of the potential for a pandemic such as the Spanish flu of 1918–1920 which killed 50–100 million people, and now the recent outbreak of Covid-19. This is expected to drive the masks market by several folds in the short term.

The_Business_Research_Company_Logo More

The global masks market was valued at about $1 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow to $1.2 billion at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2023.

Read More On The Business Research Company's Masks (N95 Respirators And Other Surgical Masks) Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/masks-(n95-respirators-and-other-surgical-masks)-global-market-report

The market for N95 respirators and other surgical masks (face masks) consists of sales of N95 respirators and other surgical face masks used as personal protective equipment to protect the wearer from airborne particles and from liquid contaminating the face.

Shift Towards Disposable Masks By Consumers

The shift towards disposable devices in developed countries is one of the major trends in the global masks market. Disposable masks eliminate the need for product sterilization and reduce cross-contamination with other reusable products. They are also cost-effective, prevent contamination, and reduce hospital stay, whereas reusable non-woven masks need to be decontaminated, washed, sterilized for every reuse. Reusable surgical face masks can be sterilized and laundered for reuse but are less protective and more time-consuming in terms of production as well as washing and sterilization for reuse. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), surgical masks are not intended to be used more than once. This can increase the adoption of disposable respiratory masks. Disposable surgical face masks are often perceived to have protective advantages over reusable surgical face masks as they must be immediately discarded as bio-hazardous materials.

Non-Woven Disposables Restrain The Masks Market Growth

Concerns regarding the disposal of non-woven disposables has always been a major challenge. Non-woven disposable surgical masks are made up of poly propylene, which is a non-biodegradable material and cannot be decomposed by natural means. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, containers and packaging are a huge portion of solid waste in the United States. 77.9 million tons of packaging waste was generated in 2015 alone. These factors are expected to have a negative impact on the disposable surgical masks market as Environmental protection Agencies will take stringent actions regarding the disposal of these non-biodegradable masks.