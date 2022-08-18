NAACP asks FDLE to investigate Indian River deputies in June 11 Jamall Frederick shooting

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — More than two months after a 19-year-old Fort Pierce man was shot and wounded by Indian River County deputies, he is still coping with his injuries and leaders in the community where he was shot are still demanding answers from the sheriff.

"We, the citizens, are very aware of the danger and threat of bodily harm that was imposed upon our community by the reckless acts of four Indian River County Sheriff deputies on June 11," Indian River County NAACP President Anthony Brown wrote in a letter to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. "The discharging of more than 30 rounds into a highly populated walking community by Indian River County deputies showed reckless disregard for the human lives of those who call Gifford home."

In the letter, Brown asks for the state law enforcement arm to investigate the Sheriff's Office for the shooting of Jamall Frederick and to have all body camera footage and dashboard camera footage released from that night.

The Sheriff''s Office on Thursday did not respond to TCPalm to comment about the letter. Earlier this month, the Sheriff's Office said the June 11 shooting was still under investigation. Sheriff Eric Flowers told TCPalm for an article in July that in his view, the shots striking Frederick were justified.

The Sheriff's Office has released some footage from the shooting as part of a 4 ½-minute video with captioned commentary by investigators giving their view of what happened that night.

The video clips show a traffic stop during which a person identified as Frederick is in the right back seat of the car. In the audio, deputies said Frederick had a firearm nearby. They were guiding him out of the back seat, instructing him to keep his hands out of the window, before he sprints away from deputies with at least two deputies appearing to open fire.

In the captions, the Sheriff's Office said Frederick was holding the gun as he fled.

Frederick spent a month hospitalized for his wounds before he was transferred to the Indian River County Jail on July 9. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting arrest with violence and two probation violations.

His mother, Nicole Geffrard of Orlando, said her son returned to the hospital later that month for an infection in his leg.

Frederick was being held in the medical ward of the jail for continued treatment for his wounds and injuries, she said. He's unable to walk on his own and alternates between using a wheelchair and a walker, Geffrard said Thursday.

"He needs physical therapy, but he's not able to get that while he's in jail," Geffrard said. "His doctor said he won't be able to walk right if he doesn't get therapy."

In the NAACP letter, Brown said Frederick's shooting has been preceded by "many miscarriages of justice at the hands of the Indian River County Sheriff's Office" in Gifford, but didn't elaborate.

"We are asking you as the state's governing law enforcement body to ensure our community receives the answers and accountabilitv it deserves," Brown wrote. "The Sheriff's assertions that his officers did no wrong suggests that the lives of Gifford residents are not worthy of respect and protection."

