NAACP Boulder County hosts two events for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Jan. 10—The NAACP of Boulder County, in conjunction with Second Baptist Church and the Museum of Boulder, is hosting two events to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

With a theme of "Fanning The Flames Of The Dream," the celebrations will include music, dance and spoken word performances by youth and area performers. Giving the keynote address is Reiland Rabaka, founder and director of the Center for African and African American Studies at the University of Colorado at Boulder.

The first event is at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Boulder Jewish Community Center, 6007 Oreg Ave.. The event is free, but registration is required at eventbrite.com/e/2024-mlk-day-community-celebration.

The second event is at 10 a.m. Monday at Silver Creek High School, 4901 Nelson Road, Longmont. A 9 a.m. youth workshop with the Silver Creek Leadership Academy will be held before the event. The event is free, but registration is required at eventbrite.com/e/2024-mlk-day-at-silver-creek-high-school.