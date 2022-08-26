NAACP calls for accountability in cases of Black men shot, killed by police

The family of a young man shot and killed by police earlier this year held a news conference Friday calling for accountability not only in their loved one’s death, but also for Rayshard Brooks.

The NAACP stood next to the family of Nygil Cullins, who was shot and killed by police after a disturbance at a Buckhead restaurant in May.

This week, the officers who shot and killed Brooks were acquitted of their charges.

Cullin’s family said they have not heard anything specific from investigators since police shot and killed him at Fogo de Chao nearly four months ago.

The NAACP local and state chapters held a news conference Friday in hope of getting the word out about Cullins and other Black men shot and killed by police.

TRENDING STORIES:

Cullins’ parents said they’ve yet to hear directly from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation about their son’s investigation.

“Nygil is my oldest. It’s hard to tell his young siblings what happened. They’re confused. And we need answers immediately,” said father Quinten Cullins.

Leaders of the NAACP said far too many Black Americans are killed and at a much higher rate than white Americans by white police officers.

“We have serious problems with police brutality in Georgia. We have serious problems with police brutality in Atlanta,” said Gerald Griggs, president of Georgia NAACP State Conference.

The NAACP said the problems within Cullen’s case are bigger than just the issues brought up by his family.

RELATED NEWS: