NAACP calls for deputy's firing over January punching incident

Aug. 27—A local NAACP chapter is calling for the firing of a Camden County Sheriff's deputy who punched a handcuffed woman during a struggle following a traffic stop back in January.

The Camden Sheriff's Office took disciplinary action against deputy Christi Newman the same day of the incident, Jan. 16, records provided to The News indicate.

However, the Camden County NAACP asked that Newman be fired after viewing body camera and patrol car footage of the incident. The organization also said the encounter could warrant assault charges against Newman.

Camden NAACP Branch President Timothy Bessent described Newman's actions as "a violation of the public trust" in a statement released Friday to The News.

"We believe Deputy Newman should be arrested because she did assault this individual during that traffic stop," Bessent said.

In police video of the incident recently posted online (https://bit.ly/3Cs8CcG), Newman can be seen punching the suspect in the side of the head after the two struggled. Newman then is seen grabbing her by the hair and shoving her head into the hood of a patrol vehicle.

The punch occurred after Newman attempted to remove the woman from the vehicle, after which she and another deputy further struggled to subdue the woman on the ground and handcuff her behind her back.

Afterward, the handcuffed woman stood on her own.

As the suspect walked toward the patrol vehicle, Newman can be seen punching her and then grabbing her by the hair.

Newman said in the report she stopped the woman for running a stop sign.

The woman was arrested for running a stop sign, driving on a suspended license and willful obstruction of the law, according to the arrest report.

After Newman's supervisors reviewed the law enforcement video of the incident later that day, the sheriff's office suspended Newman for two days without pay and ordered her to seek immediate "training on use of force and officer safety," the Camden Sheriff's Office report stated. She additionally was placed on six months' probation, the report indicates.