NAACP calls for federal investigation into Broward jails

One of the nation’s largest civil rights organizations is demanding an investigation of Broward jails by the U.S. Justice Department, pointing out numerous recent deaths and troubling incidents that critics say could have been avoided by better supervision.

According to the NAACP, 21 inmates have died since 2021 while in custody at one of Broward’s four jail facilities, which are operated by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Most jail inmates are not convicts — they are awaiting trial on felony charges, although some are serving sentences of under one year after being convicted of a misdemeanor.

Recent deaths include Corbin Moberg, 25, who died Jan. 1 in the jail of a suspected drug overdose, and Joseph Kirk, who died in jail on Jan. 22. Kirk, 34, had been in the jail for only a week on a charge of resisting arrest without violence — he allegedly fled from a Pompano Beach domestic violence investigation.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office declined to comment on their deaths, which are under investigation. Foul play does not appear to be a factor in either case.

A federal judge ended most monitoring of Broward County jails in 2017, leaving only inmate mental health issues under the court’s continued review. In her most recent review of jail conditions on behalf of the federal court system, dated Jan. 9, mental health expert Kathryn Burns found the Sheriff’s Office to be in compliance with the terms of its agreement with overseers.

“I remain impressed with the Defendants’ dedication and progress in addressing the requirements of the agreement,” she wrote. “Further, the commitment of the vendor, Wellpath, is also apparent in the sustained and increased number of items moving into partial and full compliance in just the last six months.”

The NAACP’s demand, based in part on complaints raised for years by the Broward Public Defender’s Office, challenges that conclusion.

“The Broward County Sheriff’s Department has failed its community,” said Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO, in a news release. “Now, it’s time for our Justice Department to intervene, and ensure that this tragic pattern of negligence is addressed, and any bad actors are held accountable.”

The civil rights group is scheduled to hold a news conference on the issue at the Broward Public Defender’s Office later this week.

Rafael Olmeda can be reached at rolmeda@sunsentinel.com or 954-356-4457.