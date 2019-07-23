NAACP calls for Trump's impeachment saying he's 'unfit to serve as the president'

DETROIT - Leaders at the NAACP convention in Detroit voted Tuesday to call for President Donald Trump's impeachment, writing that the president "has led one of the most racist and xenophobic administrations since the Jim Crow era."

"The pattern of Trump’s misconduct is unmistakable and has proven time and time again, that he is unfit to serve as the president of this country," NAACP National President Derrick Johnson said in a post-vote statement.

Johnson said in the statement that the NAACP, as the United States' oldest and largest civil rights organization, will be pushing Congress to begin impeachment proceedings.

The NAACP's resolution committee, which meets at the annual convention's legislative session, passed the resolution early Tuesday afternoon after its introduction by U.S. Rep. Al Green, D-Texas.

The 110th NAACP convention has already seen calls for impeachment from speakers like U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, who told the Cobo Center crowd Monday, “I’m not going nowhere, not until I impeach this president.”

Trump targeted Tlaib, along with fellow Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, with racist tweets last week, asking why the four congresswomen of color don't "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."

In a speech the same day, U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, called the president a "bully" and told convention attendees "we stand up to bullies."

U.S Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi also spoke at the event Monday, but did not address Trump or impeachment

A majority of House of Representatives Democrats sided with Republicans last week to kill a measure to impeach Trump.

