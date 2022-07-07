NAACP conversation surrounding gun violence to be held

Jul. 7—The Springfield chapter of the NAACP will host a community conversation surrounding gun violence and gun control on July 15

The event will be held 6 to 8 p.m. at theHollenbeck Bailey Creative Arts and Conference Center, located at 275 S Limestone Street.

The discussion will feature various panel members, including Mayor Warren Copeland and other community leaders such as pastors to help lead the conversation, said Larry Muhammed, community coordinator for the Springfield NAACP. Attendees will also participate, as a microphone will be passed around the crowd to anyone wishing to comment.

Recent gun violence within the Springfield community, Ohio gun laws, the effect of gun violence on families and how to take action to prevent further violence are just a few of the topics set to be discussed. Mental health and how it plays into these situations and gun violence within youth will also be a topics of conversation.

There is no singular event that has sparked this conversation, Muhammed said. Rather, it is occurring due to ongoing and widespread gun violence across the country. It seems as though every week we hear another report of gun violence, he said. Muhammed also emphasized the gun violence that has occurred in Springfield itself.

"We'll be able to agree to disagree," he said. "But, at the end of the day, we just want to walk away with the food for thought that we're trying to protect ourselves and our community."

There is no registration for this event, all community members are welcome to attend. The NAACP does ask that no weapons of any sort be brought to the discussion.