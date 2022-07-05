Former NAACP East president charged, suspected of stealing close to $194K from organization

The former president of the NAACP East chapter is facing charges and is suspected of stealing nearly $194,000 from the NAACP for personal expenses.

According to a release from Allegheny County police, investigators received an anonymous letter alleging financial improprieties in the chapter.

The complainant accused 54-year-old Kenneth Huston, of Monroeville, of spending donated funds on personal expenses and activities.

Allegheny County police initiated an investigation into the accusations and the information was presented to the Allegheny County investigating grand jury.

After an 11-month investigation, the grand jury issued a presentment.

Detectives, along with attorneys from the DA’s office, reviewed the presentment and said the findings from both investigations matched up.

Huston is suspected of taking $193,892.17 of the NAACP’s funds for unauthorized personal expenses.

Huston was charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds and access device fraud.

On Tuesday, Huston turned himself into Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Herbst for preliminary arraignment. He was released on his own recognizance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

