NAACP to hold meet-and-greet for Clark County candidates

Aug. 31—CLARK COUNTY — The local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will host an event for Clark County residents to meet and speak with candidates running for local offices.

From 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 at Community Action of Southern Indiana, 201 E. 12th St., Jeffersonville, all residents will be able to speak with candidates in a relaxed and informal fashion.

This event is to help inform Clark County voters about who their candidates are and who they will be voting for in the November municipal election.

"This will also give the candidates in our community the opportunity to meet each other and to answer questions from the audience," said Antia Fields, NAACP's local chapter president. "We want everybody to introduce themselves, as far as the candidates go, and then for the community to be able to see face to face who the candidates are."

The event is free and residents are encouraged to go and meet their candidates. For the candidates of Clark County who are interested in attending, contact Fields at 502-751-2554.

So far, 12 candidates have responded and will attend the event.

On top of being able to speak with and meet the candidates, attendees will be able to ask candidates questions during the event.

"I think the community will feel better with whatever questions they ask that they heard the answer from the candidate directly," Fields said. "So, when they go to vote, they can keep some of those questions and answers in mind."

Members of the NAACP Youth Council will participate in the event as well to interest them in voting and the political process. Fields thinks learning about the political process is important to youth as they become adults.

"I think it's important that we instill in young people how important it is to vote and that every vote counts, regardless as to how one may deem themselves to whenever they go to the polls," Fields said.

Clark County municipal elections this year include races in Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Clarksville and Sellersburg.