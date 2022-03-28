NAACP host ‘The Adverse Effect of Gun Violence on Families’ town hall today

The Dayton Unit of the NAACP will host a town hall titled “The Adverse Effect of Gun Violence on Families.”

Today, March 28, the event will be held at the Montgomery County Employment Opportunity Center on West Third Street in the Westown Shopping Center, according to a release.

According to a press release, the event will start at 6:45 p.m.

Panel guests include Marsha Gibson, Grandmother of Jashin Gibson, a survivor of the Connor St. garage murders; Brittney Cooper, wife of Brandon Cooper, murdered Lyft Driver; Michelle Cooper, the mother of Brandon Cooper, a Lyft Driver killed; Keya Hooks, sister of Adrian Cook, who was murdered at Shell gas station; and Robert Preston, Firearms Safety Instructor. according to the release.

Tiwona L. Branham, Co-Advisor of the Littlejohn Junior NAACP Youth Council will be moderating the event.

NAACP stands for National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.