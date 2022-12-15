NAACP investigating possibly racially-motivated attack at Whitehaven golf course

The NAACP said it is looking into whether an incident involving a man who allegedly hit a man over the head with a golf club was racially-motivated.

The attack happened at The Links at Whitehaven on Dec. 3.

A man identified as Wesley Caldwell, 22, hit a man in the head with a golf club, causing the victim to become disoriented. He then required emergency surgery at a local hospital for brain bleeding.

MORE: Suspect charged after man hit in head with golf club at Whitehaven golf course

“Mark was not there exchanging blow for blow with this guy. He was trying to defuse the situation and walked away and he was attacked like he was and now he’s fighting for his life,” said Vann Turner, president of the Memphis chapter of the NAACP.

Turner said Caldwell, of Nesbitt, Miss., is charged with aggravated assault and was released on a $5,000 bond. Turner said the NAACP is looking into whether, given Caldwell’s prior arrest record, he should have had a higher bond.

The organization is also investigating whether Caldwell should have been charged with attempted murder.

“Well, there’s been an aggravated assault. There’s been a threat against a witness in his past there’s been a couple of reckless driving charges (and a) DUI and so he’s young, but he’s had instances where he’s acted violently in the past,” said Turner.

Turner said the victim, Mark Coleman, remains in the hospital on a ventilator.

Turner said Coleman is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated, and that he is known as someone who does service in the community.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: