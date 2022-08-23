NAACP leader in Florida quits over 'racist marginalization'

TechCrunch

Black Girls Code filed a lawsuit Monday alleging its founder Kimberly Bryant, who was ousted from her role as a board member and chief executive earlier this month, has “hijacked” the nonprofit's website. The heart of the complaint, which was filed with the U.S District Court for the Northern District of California, is over control of the Black Girls Code website. The complaint alleges that Bryant “took a series of inappropriate actions following her termination, including the unlawful hijacking of the BGC website and redirecting site visitors to her own website, which makes several false and misleading statements.”