NAACP leader, preacher want officials held accountable for illegally jailing children

Murfreesboro's NAACP asked preachers to notify families with illegally jailed youth about filing a claim in $11 million settlement agreement.

"I’m hoping the families will come forward," said Katie Wilson, the Murfreesboro branch president for the NAACP. "I think everyone involved in this should be held accountable."

Katie Wilson has worked on civil rights efforts in Murfreesboro and now serves as president of the local NAACP branch.

The deadline to file a claim if jailed as a youth on a misdemeanor charge is Oct. 29 in the federal lawsuit against the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center. The center is led by Director Lynn Duke for a Juvenile Court that Judge Donna Scott Davenport has presided over since winning election for a seat established in 2000.

The center "maintained illegal arrest and detention policies for well over a decade, resulting in the illegal arrest and incarceration of thousands of children," states the lawsuit filed in 2017 by Nashville attorney Kyle Mothershead. His class-action case initially started with a family of one of the children illegally arrested in 2016 at Hobgood Elementary School in Murfreesboro.

Nashville's Chief U.S. District Court Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr. ruled in 2017 that the illegal incarcerations of children charged with misdemeanor offenses must end. Those charges included school fights and truancy, Mothershead said.

"Tennessee law strictly prohibits the pretrial incarceration of children" unless the youth are "being charged with a violent felony, a weapons offense, or a probation violation," according to the lawsuit.

Illegally jailed as minors: 1,450 eligible in $11M settlement agreement from Rutherford County

Must be under 25 for claim eligibility

Because of the statute of limitations, those eligible for a claim must be under 25 and born on or after Oct. 14, 1997, said Mothershead, the lead plaintiffs' attorney.

Mothershead estimates about 1,450 people are eligible for a claim that's $4,800 per illegal incarceration and $1,000 per arrest. About 1,000 are for illegal incarcerations and 450 for arrests.

Story continues

The original plaintiffs, including Kazmere Watts, will get more, such an estimated $31,000. He was illegally jailed for seven days on a misdemeanor assault charge in 2014 following a school fight when he was a freshman at Oakland High.

Attorneys reached an $11 million settlement agreement in June. Final case settlement is expected by Dec. 3 after eligible claims are determined, Mothershead said.

Mothershead said recently that about 700 had asked about claims but were ineligible because they were too old. He estimates thousands have been impacted by illegal incarcerations for the past 25 years.

Less than 200 people eligible for a claim have filed, Mothershead said Wednesday. He and fellow plaintiffs' attorneys Mark Downton and Frank Brazil have been seeking to spread the word about filing a claim before the Oct. 29 passes. The attorney's fees will be determined separate from the $11 million settlement agreement, Mothershead said.

Pastor Vincent Windrow will speak on illegal incarcerations

Wilson, the Murfreesboro NAACP leader, joined the efforts to spread the word about filing for a lawsuit claim by contacting pastors and other local leaders who are more familiar with impacted families.

Although she knew about the Hobgood Elementary School arrests in 2016, Wilson said she was unaware until recently that illegal incarcerations and arrests of youth were taking place for many others in Rutherford County.

"I'm totally shocked," said Wilson, adding she's concerned about the impact of the illegal incarcerations of youth. "It stays with them for a lifetime."

Vincent Windrow, senior pastor at Olive Branch Church, is among those who heard from Wilson to spread the word about filing for a claim in the lawsuit. He plans to speak about the issue during a 3 p.m. Saturday Facebook live presentation.

Windrow also will share the message about the illegal incarceration of youth twice Sunday at two church locations:

7:30 a.m. at 1115 Minerva Drive, Murfreesboro;

10 a.m. 938 Haven Hill Drive, Nashville.

"I’ll be talking about the inequities of the criminal justice system and how this policy is just another example of how the criminal justice system has identified people of color and poor people as targets to support the system," Windrow said.

Windrow wants to dismantle 'barriers to equality and equity'

Those responsible for developing and pushing policies that led to the illegal incarceration of children should be held accountable just as youth have been held accountable for behavior, Windrow said.

"That's only fair," said Windrow, who's also associate vice provost for student success at Middle Tennessee State University.

Windrow also said he worries about what happens to children after being illegally incarcerated.

"How many of those adolescents have remained in the system?" said Windrow, who described being appalled to learn of the policy that traumatized children. "What was the impact on their lives and their trajectory?

"I can only imagine it left an indelible mark on their psyche."

Windrow also expressed concerns about people of color disproportionally facing more severe discipline in the K-12 schools nationally than others for the same infractions.

"I applaud the attorneys who fought and who won this class action lawsuit," Windrow said. "We have to continue to be vigilant in assessing policy and assessing systems to ensure the playing field is level and that any barriers to equality and equity are dismantled."

Watts hopes lawsuit will be 'stepping stone' for change

In the case of Watts, he's still bothered that his character and the character of his family were questioned by officials after he got into trouble for the first time after his involvement in a school fight.

Raised by a military family, Watts said he was taught to do the right thing. He knows he did something foolish when he argued with a fellow Oakland High student before punching the boy without causing a serious injury.

"Hold me accountable by all means," Watts said. "You've got to make it proportional."

Watts suggested he and others illegally incarcerated as youth should have faced different consequences for misdemeanor charges.

"They don't need to be locked up for anything," Watts said. "That can make them worse."

Watts recalled not wanting to eat or use the bathroom when he was initially locked up for a week.

"I felt out of place," Watts said.

The locked up youth could lose privileges if they didn't remain seated as told while playing cards. The loss of privileges included books being taken away, Watts recalled.

"I'm a bookworm," Watts said. "I love to read."

While locked up, Watts was able do school work sent over for general credit. He also was able to keep a Bible, added Watts, who displays his Christian faith these days through a cross tattoo on a forearm and earrings with crosses.

A 2017 high school graduate, Watts has been working night shift at a factory and plans to join the U.S. Air Force.

He's glad he stood up for justice as one of the original plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

"I think the system needs to change, and hopefully this is the stepping stone for this thing to happen," Watts said.

Reach reporter Scott Broden with news tips through the following: email, sbroden@dnj.com; phone, 615-278-5158; or Twitter, @ScottBroden.

How to file a claim in case

Those who'd like to apply for a share of the settlement can learn more by visiting the claims administrator website: rutherfordjuvenilesettlement.com.

People wanting to file a claim can contact the Nashville law firm Brazil Clark through the following:

Email: info@brazilclark.com

Phone: 615-730-8619

Others wanting to file separate lawsuits still must file a claim to opt out of the $11 million settlement by Oct. 29, or they won't be able to pursue a case, Mothershead said.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: NAACP: Hold officials accountable for illegally jailing youth