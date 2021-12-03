NAACP Legal Defense Fund: This is the first step to end police violence. But not the last.

For decades, qualified immunity has provided a safe harbor for police malfeasance. The court-developed doctrine says police officers and other government officials generally cannot be sued for damages, even when they unconstitutionally kill or injure people, unless a previous court decision has ruled that nearly identical conduct violated the Constitution.

In this way, qualified immunity denies the victims of police violence the opportunity to seek justice through civil damages in court – and removes an important mechanism for police accountability. Unsurprisingly, it has led to a series of grotesque injustices, with officers escaping liability for setting a man on fire, allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars and shooting a driver for slowly rolling his car forward with nobody in the vehicle’s path. Yet as bad as qualified immunity is, eliminating it is only the first step toward reining in discriminatory and violent police behavior.

The Supreme Court and lower federal courts have long allowed the police to get away with discriminatory conduct and unnecessary violence by ruling that the Constitution permits it. Eliminating qualified immunity will only hold police accountable for violent and discriminatory conduct that courts already view as unconstitutional.

Murky judicial standard leaves police with broad discretion

Consider the Supreme Court’s approach to police violence, which is governed by the Fourth Amendment prohibition on the use of excessive force.

The court has not imposed on officers a duty to deescalate encounters when possible. It has not required officers to use the minimum force needed to accomplish their work. It has, however, ruled police may constitutionally use deadly force even when death or serious injury could be readily avoided.

Rather than provide officers with concrete guidance regarding the use of force, the court has adopted an ambiguous reasonableness standard that does little to constrain officer discretion.

To make matters worse, the Supreme Court has said that lower courts must take into account "the fact that police officers are often forced to make split-second judgments – in circumstances that are tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving – about the amount of force that is necessary in a particular situation.”

The Supreme Court’s description of “split-second judgments” mischaracterizes nearly all police encounters with the public. Forcing lower courts to review an officer’s actions through that false frame leads courts to effectively defer to the officer's judgment regarding the need for force.

Stevante Clark takes a photo with his cellphone that reads "Not a gun" during a rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020. His brother, Stephon Clark, was killed in 2018 by Sacramento police officers who mistook his cellphone for a firearm.

The result is that courts routinely excuse officers who shoot first and think later. And such actions have led to the deaths of Black community members armed with nothing more than a wallet, a cellphone or a Snickers bar.

Other legal doctrines add police pressure on people of color

The Supreme Court’s malign influence on police conduct is not limited to its permissive approach to police violence. It has also created doctrines that enable discriminatory police practices and over-policing of communities of color.

One example is the court’s approach to police stops of vehicles and pedestrians. Notoriously, in 1996, the Supreme Court decided an officer’s intentions, even when improperly based on race, “play no role” in examining the reasonableness of a seizure.

Effectively, the court ruled the Fourth Amendment allows an officer to pull over a Black driver for being Black so long as the officer can identify a potential legal infraction – a broken taillight, a failure to signal when switching lanes or any other such minor traffic violation – to justify the stop.

Students in the Columbus Police Public Safety Corps conduct a mock traffic stop in Columbus, Ohio. Under the Supreme Court's interpretation of the Fourth Amendment, officers can pull over a driver improperly based on race as long as the officer can identify a potential legal infraction to justify the stop.

The court’s view of the Fourth Amendment facilitates over-policing in another way, too: by ignoring the lived experiences of the Black community.

Under court precedent, a police encounter does not trigger Fourth Amendment scrutiny unless the interaction would be nonconsensual or coercive to a hypothetical “reasonable person.” But the standard for what is unreasonable has long been divorced from reality.

In determining whether a reasonable person would feel free to leave or refuse consent to search, the overwhelmingly white members on the federal judiciary have routinely discounted how communities of color have a palpable and understandable fear of police. As a result, officers – expecting little resistance – are essentially permitted to intrude in the lives of Black individuals while white individuals experience stronger Fourth Amendment protection.

State and federal officials can put solutions in place

These are just a few examples that prove a larger point: Qualified immunity is one of many serious barriers to accountability and fairness in policing in a court system that otherwise allows police to act with near impunity, to the unique detriment of communities of color.

In evaluating how individuals interact with law enforcement in Fourth Amendment cases, federal courts should more squarely center race and the checkered history of policing. State and local courts and legislatures can limit the circumstances that may trigger a police encounter, shift the standard of officer-imposed force from what is "reasonable" to what is "necessary," and make it easier to demonstrate that discriminatory policing has occurred.

Advocates must continue the fight to end qualified immunity, but they must simultaneously pursue law reform that tackles these other doctrines that transform obviously bad and discriminatory policing into lawful policing.

Chris Kemmitt, left, is deputy director of litigation for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and Kevin Jason is assistant counsel for the fund.

