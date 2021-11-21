NAACP president says Rittenhouse trial was a "warning shot"
NAACP President Derrick Johnson said that the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse was a "warning shot" for Black communities that "vigilante justice" is allowed "in particular communities."
President Joe Biden said earlier "the jury system works" but added he felt "angry and concerned" after Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty.
The proliferation of “stand your ground” laws complicates the analysis of self-defense involving the duty to retreat.
Jurors delivered the verdict after several days of deliberations. Rittenhouse shot three people, killing two, at a protest in Wisconsin last year.
Several details about Kyle Rittenhouse and the men he shot garnered media attention, but were not deemed appropriate for the jury to consider.
While the not-guilty verdict ends the criminal cases against the 18-year-old, the legal fallout from the 2020 shootings will continue.
Judging from the coverage, one could have easily concluded a conviction was inescapable. Fortunately, the jurors watched the trial instead.
NBCFollowing a cold open wherein Cecily Strong’s Jeanine Pirro celebrated the Kyle Rittenhouse’s not guilty verdict with his chummy judge, Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” gave their two cents.“On Friday, Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty in the murder of two men during a Black Lives Matter protest. So, hopefully he got all that shooting out of his system before he becomes a cop,” joked Che. SNL’s Jeanine Pirro Celebrates Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict With His Judge“Protests are being held
Footage confirming that Christian Hall had his hands up in the air when Pennsylvania State Police fatally shot him last December was released on Thursday, sparking renewed calls for an “unbiased” investigation into the incident. What happened: Hall, 19, was reported as suffering a mental health crisis when he ended up on the bridge at the Route 33 southbound overpass over I-80 in Hamilton Township on Dec. 30, 2020. Pennsylvania police, who were called to assist, fatally shot him for allegedly pointing what turned out to be a non-fatal weapon at them.
Months before Ahmaud Arbery was killed, shooter Travis McMichael wrote a simple, chilling response to a Facebook post about a suspected car burglary in his Georgia neighborhood: “Arm up.” The item he commented on was sandwiched between chats about lost dogs and water service interruption, like in many online communities in the U.S. based around physical neighborhoods. At a time of broad re-examination of race, criminal justice and the role of technology, such online neighborhood forums in the U.S. have a troubling tendency to veer from wholesome community chitchat to anxious hypervigilance when suspicion is the discussion topic.
