NAACP responds to failed voting rights bill
The head of the NAACP issued a statement after Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell made controversial comments about the voting rights bill that failed to get through the Senate.
Linda Blackford: Sometimes gaffes have a way of stating the truth and they confirm many people’s suspicions about who is worthy of our democracy and who is not.
When asked about concerns among voters of color, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell seemed to imply African Americans are not Americans.
McGeachin got really good advice from the Attorney General’s Office on June 7. She chose to ignore it. Now, she should live with the consequences. │ Opinion
All current members of House Republican leadership, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, voted to overturn the 2020 election result.
Sen. Katrina Robinson had asked for a delay until her attorney could be present, given sentencing is pending in her federal criminal case.
The decision blocking Trump's use of executive privilege in the Capitol riot investigation is also a "nail in the coffin" for the two former aides, said Neal Katyal.
It's 2022, and the former president is still raving about windmills on Fox News.
The Florida Senate is advancing redistricting plans for the Senate and Congress, but not the one that would have cut Black-majority districts to two.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed last year is President Joe Biden’s biggest bipartisan achievement. The $1 trillion deal […] The post Joy Reid challenges Buttigieg on Biden’s ‘white guy employment’ infrastructure bill appeared first on TheGrio.
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said "anybody that's ever known Donald Trump" is familiar with this inclination.
Several U.S. House members from President Joe Biden's Democratic Party are threatening to block a renewed push for his Build Back Better spending bill if it does not include the expansion of a federal deduction for taxes paid to states and local entities. Expanding the deduction, known as SALT for State and Local Taxes, has been a demand of lawmakers in higher-tax states such as California, New Jersey and New York, especially in suburbs where Democrats seek to retain control in Nov. 8 elections.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) touted Alabama football coach Nick Saban's opposition to changing the filibuster on Twitter Thursday after receiving backlash for voting against changes to the procedure. "Coach Saban is exactly right: you cannot throw the filibuster out and expect the legislative process to work better. I wholeheartedly agree with the coaches that 'Our democracy is at its best when all Americans are encouraged to participate,'"...
NARAL Pro-Choice America has joined a growing list of organizations that plan to withdraw support from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., over her opposition to a change in Senate rules.
Officials with the New York attorney general raised a flaw in the method used to peg a course in Scotland at more than $400 million, documents show.
Ellis was subpoenaed on Tuesday, along with the former Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Boris Epshteyn.
One of Texas’ largest power providers asked state regulators to force the Dallas-based pipeline company Energy Transfer to continue natural gas service to its power plants.Luminant Corp. says that Energy Transfer has threatened to stop providing natural gas to its plants as soon as Monday because of $21.6 million in fees related to last February's winter storm, according to a report from WFAA.Why it matters: Luminant power plants provide energy to 400,000 Texas homes, businesses, schools and hos
Honduran President-elect Xiomara Castro saw her prospects of a successful administration take a hit on Friday even before she has been sworn in: A battle for leadership of the newly elected Congress devolved into shouting and shoving among her own allies. The dispute threatens to split her own Liberty and Refoundation Party, as well as its alliance with the party of Vice President Salvador Nasralla — and raised suspicions that the outgoing government is trying to scuttle her administration before it can start. Castro had promised to give leadership of the new Congress to an allied party she will depend upon to pass legislation after she takes office on Thursday.
An attorney for Michael Gableman submitted a letter to the court Friday saying he was now trying to avoid jailing the mayors.
Stephanie Grisham gave more significant details than expected about what Trump was doing before 6 January, sources say Stephanie Grisham, the then White House press secretary, in October 2019, listens as Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/AP The former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack that Donald Trump hosted secret meetings in the White House residence in d
"I'm too short to see anyone's yarmulkes," said Boebert. Her office said that she was actually trying to make a joking reference to January 6.