NAACP, supporters get second chance to address history standards in front of school board

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — The local NAACP chapter got a second crack at bringing their opposition of the state's proposed African-American history standards before the school board Monday night.

About a dozen speakers urged the board to send a unified message to the state opposing the standards, particularly the one that included the approach that "slaves benefitted from slavery."

“History ought to be taught as it was, not how people want it to be,” said NAACP board member Kevin Browning outside the meeting. “It is important for our kids to learn the real history. Can you imagine an African-American kid in class and another kid tells him he benefitted from slavery?”

The standards need to be presented in an unbiased and unfiltered way that students can understand what really happened in the past, Benny Rhyant, pastor at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church and chairman of religious affairs for the NAACP, told the board.

“Let the truth be told,” Rhyant said. “No lie can live forever.”

The NAACP chapter attempted at the Aug. 28 School Board meeting to protest the standards, but their efforts were muted by the strong showing of Moms for Liberty and their supporters to argue for the removal of "inappropriate" books from school libraries.

This time, however, the NAACP members felt they had their say.

“We are flipping the script, what happened last time backfired,” said Tony Brown, president of the Indian River County NAACP chapter, outside the meeting. “They tried to silence us, but we let it evolve and now we are back."

Of the 25 total speakers who stood at the podium during public input, the vast majority supported the NAACP and opposed the proposed standards.

“It feels like a safer environment than the last meeting,” said parent Mary Anne Bender. “The room was definitely more controlled.”

School Board debates involvement

School Board Chair Peggy Jones placed the issue on Monday's agenda, asking the other board members to send the state a joint letter of opposition to the proposed standards.

"Maybe someone could come up with something that, as a board, we could agree to," Jones said. "I just think it would be powerful if we did it as a board."

Jones and board member Terri Barenborg already have written to the state expressing opposition against the proposed standards. Board member Jackie Rosario, however, was hesitant about attaching her name to a letter without knowing what it would say or who was writing it.

"It depends what's in the context of the letter," Rosario said.

Is the state listening to concerns?

Board members expressed hope that the state's delay in adopting the standards is a sign that the state is listening to opponents. If the standards are adopted, it would be the first time the African-American standards would be a stand-alone strand and no longer imbedded with American history, Barenborg said.

It's a matter of tweaking the standards, said Barenborg, adding the response she received from the state Department of Education shows the state is listening to other school board members around the state.

Teaching African-American history in schools will eventually be beneficial to students, said board member Gene Posca.

None of the writers of the standards want to teach that slavery was a good thing, Posca said.

"No one on this board wants it either. We aren't going to let it be taught in our schools that slavery was a positive thing for anybody," Posca said.

