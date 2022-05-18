After nabbing two vehicle burglary suspects, Modesto police seek victims

Modesto police are looking for victims of vehicle burglaries after arresting a pair of suspects Tuesday.

Saul Zepeda, 41, and Chrysta Rodriguez, 35, both of Turlock, are suspected of taking items from unlocked vehicles during the early morning hours of May 1 on Orchestra Place and May 16 on Lakewood Avenue in east Modesto, according to a press release.

Detectives located the suspects and their vehicle at their friend’s house on Oak Avenue in Oakdale on Tuesday. They were in possession of stolen phones, mail, credit cards and other personal items that had been reported stolen recently, according to the release.

Most of the stolen property has been returned to the rightful owners, but in hopes of returning the remaining property, detectives are looking for others who may have been victimized by the two subjects.

Anyone who was a victim of theft in the last two weeks and saw a blue Ford Ranger pickup in the area is asked to contact Detective Bohanan at 209-342-9171.