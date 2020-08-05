NABJ-NAHJ Newsmaker Plenary: Presidential Forum

At the 2020 National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) Joint Virtual Convention, former Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden discusses the party’s platform, vision and outlook for Black and Hispanic communities ahead of the Democratic National Convention. Presidential candidates, U.S. presidents and world leaders have engaged NABJ and NAHJ members since their foundings. The convention is the largest gathering in the U.S. for journalists of color. This year, nearly 4,000 will attend the virtual event.

The full interview will stream at 8:00 a.m. ET on Aug. 6 as a component of the convention’s Newsmaker Plenary.

The following journalists representing NABJ and NAHJ will conduct interviews with former Vice President Biden during the discussion: