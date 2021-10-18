Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) delivers shareholders fantastic 340% return over 1 year, surging 8.9% in the last week alone

While some are satisfied with an index fund, active investors aim to find truly magnificent investments on the stock market. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. In the case of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), the share price is up an incredible 340% in the last year alone. In more good news, the share price has risen 46% in thirty days. On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 60% in three years.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Nabors Industries investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's one-year performance.

Because Nabors Industries made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Nabors Industries saw its revenue shrink by 33%. So it's very confusing to see that the share price gained a whopping 340%. It's pretty clear the market isn't basing its valuation on fundamental metrics like revenue. To us, a gain like this looks like speculation, but there might be historical trends to back it up.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Nabors Industries shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 340% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 12% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Nabors Industries that you should be aware of.

