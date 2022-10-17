Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 11% this week, taking five-year losses to 62%

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But unfortunately, some companies simply don't succeed. To wit, the Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) share price managed to fall 65% over five long years. We certainly feel for shareholders who bought near the top. The last week also saw the share price slip down another 11%.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Nabors Industries isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Nabors Industries wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over half a decade Nabors Industries reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 6.3% for each year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. With neither profit nor revenue growth, the loss of 11% per year doesn't really surprise us. We don't think anyone is rushing to buy this stock. Ultimately, it may be worth watching - should revenue pick up, the share price might follow.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Nabors Industries' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for Nabors Industries shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 62%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Nabors Industries shareholders can take comfort that their trailing twelve month loss of 3.7% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 25%. Of far more concern is the 10% p.a. loss served to shareholders over the last five years. This sort of share price action isn't particularly encouraging, but at least the losses are slowing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Nabors Industries you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

