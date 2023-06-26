NABU detains head of Ternopil Oblast Council over bribery allegations

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) reported detaining Ternopil Oblast Council head Mykhailo Holovko and two deputies of the regional administration for accepting a bribe.

Ukrainska Pravda outlet wrote, citing its sources in law enforcement, that the other officials are Ihor Demianchuk and Ihor Haiduk.

According to the investigation, the suspects demanded almost Hr 1.8 million ($48,000) from a businessman for signing the acts for constructing and repairing infrastructure facilities.

After receiving the third tranche of over $16,000, Holovko and the deputies were "caught red-handed," NABU wrote. The issue of notifying the officials of charges is being decided.

​​NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) began investigating the case at the businessman's request.

On June 19, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) said it had detained Chernihiv deputy mayor on charges of embezzling Hr 30 million ($812 000) of state funds.