NABU uncovers lawmaker's attempt to bribe official with cryptocurrency

A lawmaker has been caught attempting to bribe a state official with bitcoins, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) reported on Telegram on Nov. 21.

The MP allegedly offered the head of the State Agency for Reconstruction and Infrastructure Development a bribe in bitcoin equivalent to $50,000.

In exchange for the cryptocurrency, the lawmaker wanted help obtaining state funds for repairing infrastructure he controls.

He sent the first tranche of $10,000 to the official, who was working in cooperation with law enforcement to uncover the crime.

The NABU did not name the MP, but said he was a member of the committee on anti-corruption policy.

Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne named the MP as Andriy Odarchenko, a lawmaker from President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People party, citing sources in law enforcement.

The State Agency for Reconstruction and Infrastructure Development said that there was "zero tolerance for corruption."

"Our cooperation with law enforcement and anti-corruption authorities was and will be systematic," the Agency said.

According to the NABU, this is the first time Ukraine's anti-corruption law enforcers have documented a bribe in cryptocurrency. The investigation is ongoing.

