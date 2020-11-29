Is NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) A Good Stock To Buy?

Asma UL Husna
·6 min read

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 817 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in these filings, which are based on their September 30 holdings, data that is available nowhere else. Should you consider NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) for your portfolio? We'll look to this invaluable collective wisdom for the answer.

Is NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) the right pick for your portfolio? Hedge funds were getting less bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund positions decreased by 1 recently. NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) was in 4 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2020. The all time high for this statistics is 11. Our calculations also showed that NC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). There were 5 hedge funds in our database with NC holdings at the end of June. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

If you'd ask most stock holders, hedge funds are perceived as unimportant, old investment vehicles of the past. While there are greater than 8000 funds trading today, We look at the elite of this club, about 850 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people have their hands on the lion's share of all hedge funds' total capital, and by observing their first-class equity investments, Insider Monkey has come up with various investment strategies that have historically outrun Mr. Market. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy defeated the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points per annum since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 13% since February 2017 (through November 17th) even though the market was up 65% during the same period. We just shared a list of 6 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

Gavin Saitowitz of Prelude Capital
Gavin Saitowitz of Prelude Capital

Gavin Saitowitz of Prelude Capital

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 10 most profitable companies in the world to pick the best large-cap stocks to buy. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our website. Now we're going to check out the fresh hedge fund action surrounding NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC).

How have hedgies been trading NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)?

At third quarter's end, a total of 4 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -20% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 11 hedge funds with a bullish position in NC a year ago. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Renaissance Technologies has the most valuable position in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC), worth close to $6 million, comprising less than 0.1%% of its total 13F portfolio. Coming in second is D. E. Shaw of D E Shaw, with a $0.3 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Other professional money managers with similar optimism contain Ali Motamed's Invenomic Capital Management, Gavin Saitowitz and Cisco J. del Valle's Springbok Capital and . In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Invenomic Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC), around 0.16% of its 13F portfolio. Renaissance Technologies is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.01 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to NC.

Due to the fact that NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) has experienced falling interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, we can see that there lies a certain "tier" of fund managers who were dropping their full holdings in the third quarter. At the top of the heap, Israel Englander's Millennium Management said goodbye to the biggest investment of all the hedgies watched by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $0.3 million in stock, and Frederick DiSanto's Ancora Advisors was right behind this move, as the fund cut about $0.2 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 1 funds in the third quarter.

Let's now review hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) but similarly valued. These stocks are Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN), Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE:BATL), Riot Blockchain, Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT), Points International Ltd (NASDAQ:PCOM), Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC), StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX), and DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO). All of these stocks' market caps are closest to NC's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position EVGN,2,2543,1 BATL,4,83866,-1 RIOT,4,1053,1 PCOM,7,20124,-2 EVC,9,15700,-1 BANX,1,252,0 DRIO,3,10982,1 Average,4.3,19217,-0.1 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 4.3 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $19 million. That figure was $7 million in NC's case. Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) is the least popular one with only 1 bullish hedge fund positions. NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for NC is 33.7. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 41.3% in 2019 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 10 percentage points. These stocks gained 30.7% in 2020 through November 27th and still beat the market by 16.1 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on NC as the stock returned 50.9% since the end of the third quarter (through 11/27) and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Nacco Industries Inc (NYSE:NC)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Related Content

Latest Stories

  • Trump was convinced he was going to win on election night in a repeat of 2016, and was 'shouting at everyone' when Fox News called Arizona for Biden

    Trump reacted with disbelief and rage when his chances of holding on to power began to slip away, according to the Washington Post.

  • In El Salvador, arrested gang members paraded for the cameras

    Hundreds of handcuffed Salvadoran gang members were displayed before assembled reporters on Saturday, a vivid show of President Nayib Bukele's policy of confronting them and the violent crime they are accused of committing. In April, Bukele provoked the ire of rights groups when he published on social media jarring pictures of hundreds of semi-naked jailed gang members, pressed tightly together in rows, despite the raging pandemic. Security Minister Rogelio Rivas called the majority of the newly-detained "terrorists" in remarks after they were assembled in an open-air plaza by heavily-armed soldiers, nearly all the detainees wearing masks and with their faces, many tattooed, looking down.

  • Black firefighters in NC allege racism amid larger reckoning

    WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — They threw her new cellphone on the roof of the station house and placed nails under the wheels of her pickup truck. It was too much for Timika Ingram to bear. “It caused me pain, sleepless nights, suffering, anxiety,” said Ingram, whose four years as a firefighter in North Carolina amounted to a collection of indignities.

  • Britain urged to probe wealth of Russian family whose son had 'world’s most expensive wedding'

    It was perhaps the world’s most expensive wedding; an extravaganza costing tens of millions of pounds with performances by Jennifer Lopez, Sting and Enrique Iglesias, a fleet of Rolls Royces to ferry the guests and a 20-year-old bride wearing a $1m dress and a $5m crown. The groom, Said Gutseriev, had grown up in London and been educated at Harrow School and at Oxford, and his father - one of Russia’s wealthiest oligarchs - could not have been prouder.

  • MBS reportedly backed out of Saudi-Israel agreement because he wants to wait for Biden

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly flew to Saudi Arabia last week for a secret meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman in the hopes of striking a deal that would normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. But he came home empty handed after Prince Mohammed backed out, The Wall Street Journal reports.His reasoning, Saudi advisers and U.S. officials told the Journal, was President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump in the U.S. general election. Although the Trump administration was a factor in the recent so-called Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and both the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, Prince Mohammed reportedly wants to build ties with Biden and was reluctant about following suit while Trump is still in office, although the chances of that happening reportedly aren't impossible.Negotiating normalization agreements between Israel and other Arab nations is one Trump policy Biden seems likely to keep pursuing, but the president-elect has taken a tougher stance on Saudi Arabia than Trump, especially after the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, the Journal notes, so reviving talks with the new administration may be Prince Mohammed's best chance "to repair its image in Washington," a U.S. official said. Read more at The Wall Street Journal.More stories from theweek.com 5 witheringly funny cartoons about Trump's sort-of concession Is Mnuchin trying to sabotage the economy? Obama the pretender

  • South Dakota's governor encouraged people to go shopping the same day the state reported its highest single-day COVID-19 death total

    Noem, a Republican, has refused calls to issue a mask mandate, disputing their effectiveness even as cases in South Dakota surge.

  • Key question in Cosby appeal: Does defendant's past matter?

    In 2016, as Bill Cosby's legal team prepared for trial in his stunning sexual assault case in Pennsylvania, the state Supreme Court quietly heard a death row inmate's appeal. Lawyers for Charles Hicks questioned whether three women who said he had beaten and choked them in Texas should have testified at his trial in a fourth woman's death in the Pocono Mountains. The seven Supreme Court justices issued five separate opinions on the use of the "prior bad act” testimony.

  • Singaporean gives birth to baby with COVID-19 antibodies: report

    A Singaporean woman, who was infected with the novel coronavirus in March when she was pregnant, has given birth to a baby with antibodies against the virus, offering a new clue as to whether the infection can be transferred from mother to child. The baby was born this month without COVID-19 but with the virus antibodies, the Straits Times newspaper reported on Sunday, citing the mother. "My doctor suspects I have transferred my COVID-19 antibodies to him during my pregnancy," Celine Ng-Chan told the paper.

  • Swans are spinning in circles, bleeding from their nostrils, and collapsing dead amid an outbreak of avian flu in Europe

    The disease is not believed to pose a threat to humans, and there is currently no suggestion it could impact poultry supply chains.

  • Fact check: The warrant for Joe Biden's arrest circulating online is from a fake court

    This month, some individuals took to social media to post screenshots of a fake arrest warrant for President-elect Joe Biden.

  • Mother of slain Florida teen shot during burial service

    An unknown gunman fired into a crowd gathered at a Saturday afternoon burial service of a teenager who was fatally shot by a Florida sheriff's deputy earlier this month, officials said. The shooting happened as guests gathered at Riverview Memorial Gardens to pay their respects to 18-year-old Sincere Pierce. Pierce and 16-year-old Angelo Crooms were killed Nov. 13 by a Brevard County Sheriff's deputy.

  • U.S. appeals ruling that barred Postal Service changes before election

    The U.S. Postal Service (USPS), Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and President Donald Trump late Friday appealed a federal judge's ruling suspending service changes and requiring aggressive steps to ensure ballot deliveries ahead of the November presidential election, the Justice Department said. The government said it was appealing U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan's preliminary injunction orders issued in late September in a pair of legal challenges.

  • The fire that led to the death of former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh occurred over a week before he succumbed to injuries

    The former Zappos CEO died late Friday as a result of injuries he sustained from a November 18 fire in New London, Connecticut.

  • Biden COVID-19 adviser: Many who celebrated Thanksgiving with family or friends will be in ICUs over Christmas

    Dr. Celine Gounder, a member of President-elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 advisory board, told CBS News' Omar Villafranca that an increase in coronavirus cases, and eventually deaths, is expected in the weeks following Thanksgiving.

  • Dad in killings at family home near Disney: 'I wasn't there'

    A Connecticut physical therapist charged with killing his wife and three children at their Florida home told his sister in a phone call from jail that he couldn’t have stopped his family from being slain — because he wasn't around. "I couldn’t stop this because I wasn’t there,” Anthony Todt told his sister Chrissy Caplet in recordings of one of two phone calls obtained by The Day of New London, Connecticut. Authorities allege that Todt, who worked in Connecticut and spent weekends with his family in Florida, killed his wife and three children, as well as the family dog.

  • A Few of Our Favorite Small Businesses Running Sales This Weekend

    It's #smallbusinesssaturday, and you know what that meansOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump attorneys described Giuliani as 'deranged' and likened the team pushing election fraud claims to a 'clown car,' report says

    The Washington Post reported that a rift developed in Trump's legal team over Rudy Giuliani's behavior.

  • France must review COVID-19 crowd limits on church attendance

    France's State Council, the country's highest court, on Sunday ordered the government to review a law limiting the number of people in churches during religious services to 30. The Council said in a statement that the measure was not proportionate to coronavirus infection risks. Shops selling non-essential goods were allowed to reopen from Nov. 28 and indoor religious services were allowed to resume, but the number of worshippers was capped at 30 people, regardless of the size of the place of worship.

  • Justice Department seeks to authorize firing squad executions

    With a new presidential administration imminent, the current U.S. Department of Justice is scrambling to push through several policy changes before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in in January. According to CNN, one such change involves expanding methods of execution of federal death row convicts. U.S. Attorney General William Barr has teamed up with the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs to attempt to expand the ways that federal death row inmates can be put to death.

  • Ex-CIA boss says Ted Cruz ‘unworthy’ of Texas during Twitter row over Iran killing

    Pair arguing about killing of top Iranian nuclear scientist